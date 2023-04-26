The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan has reached $1 billion. And this is not the limit. The Central Asian country plans to continue expanding trade with Afghanistan and hold a joint business forum this summer. This follows from the statements of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.

“We will increase this trade cooperation. We have real prospects to supply even more wheat, flour, sunflower oil there (to Afghanistan). Why should we refuse such an opportunity? This ultimately benefits our country,” Zhumangarin said, as quoted by the portal Kapital.kz .

At the same time, it is not only about the supply of food. The prospects for partnership exist in the mineral production industry as well? Since Afghanistan is reach in mineral resources.

The minister pointed out the need to study the Afghan market. To this end, Kazakhstan intends to hold a joint business forum in July this year.

Recently, Zhumangarin visited Kabul at the head of delegation, which included 18 heads or high-ranking representatives of enterprises from Kazakhstan.

It is reported that Kazakhstan will open its trade house in Herat. The trade mission is intended to be a platform for organization of B2B meetings between the business circles of the two countries in Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. For this, a consulting center will be set up at the trade representation to make available information about Kazakhstan’s exported products, its trade legislation, holding marketing surveys and analyses. ///nCa, 26 April 2023