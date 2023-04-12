CILT Central Asia conducts training seminars for Turkmen transport companies

News Central Asia (nCa)

Within the framework of joint events for 2023 of the Association “Turkmen Logistics” and the Representative Office of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Central Asia (CILT Central Asia) with the support of the USAID Trade Central Asia Program, a series of training seminars on road cargo transportation for Turkmen companies-members of the Association has been organized, writes in his article Sapa Gurbanberdiev, the specialist of the company “Türkmen logistika ulgamy”, published in the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

The webinars started on 11 April and will continue online on 13-18 April. At the first seminar, leading experts shared on the peculiarities of the economy of road transport. During the future seminars practical recommendations will be given on the transportation of oversized and heavy cargo and cold supply chain management.

The issues of organizing joint training seminars and other activities were discussed by the Turkmen Logistics Association and CILT Central Asia during a videoconference in March this year.

The sides agreed that the trainings will be held monthly in separate areas of transport and logistics, which will allow to study each topic in detail. The topics for the seminars were selected based on a survey by the Turkmen Logistics Association among the member companies.

“The development of trade and economic relations of Turkmenistan with the countries of the world and the increase in cargo flows through Turkmenistan makes it necessary for Turkmen transport companies to study and use international experience in providing freight forwarding services and the introduction of innovative digital systems in cargo transportation in order to increase their efficiency and competitiveness when integrated into the global transport and logistics network,” Gurbanberdiyev notes.

The Association “Turkmen Logistics”, which unites more than 130 private transport companies of Turkmenistan and represents their interests at the international level, has become an associate member of the International Federation of Forwarding Associations (FIATA) and has established partnerships with specialized associations and unions of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Turkey, and other countries.

Among the partners of the Association is the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT, UK), which helps transport and logistics companies gain the knowledge necessary in the modern world, where logistics and transportation skills are important. CILT operates in more than 35 countries around the world. In 2017, the CILT office opened in Kazakhstan, and in 2021 received the status of a representative office in Central Asia. ///nCa, 12 April 2023

 

 

