News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Turkmen president to visit Tajikistan in April 2023

Turkmen president to visit Tajikistan in April 2023

By

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan will visit Tajikistan, 10-11 April 2023, report the Tajik news service Asia Plus and the Turkmen media house Turkmenportal.

High-level meetings including the summit talks with President Imomali Rahmon are planned during the visit.

A business delegation of Turkmenistan will travel to Tajikistan ahead of the visit of the president.

The 100-strong delegation including 70 entrepreneurs will participate in the first meeting of the joint Turkmenistan-Tajikistan Business Council, 8-9 April 2023. A business forum will also take place.

The Tajik side will be represented by more than 200 businessmen and officials.

According to the data from the Tajik sources, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan during the first two mnths of this year was about USD 11.8 million, an increase of 1.9% over the corresponding period of the previous year.

This consisted of Tajikistan’s exports to Turkmenistan estimated at almost US$200,000 and Tajikistan’s imports from Turkmenistan worth almost US$11.6 million. /// nCa, 30 March 2023

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmen and Tajik FMs discussed preparations for the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan
  2. President of Turkmenistan starts official visit to Bahrain
  3. President of Turkmenistan starts official visit of Bahrain today (21 February 2023)
  4. Tajikistan will increase salaries of military and security forces from 1 March 2023 – some other sectors, from 1 July 2023
  5. Emomali Rahmon invited President of Turkmenistan for official visit to Tajikistan
  6. President of Turkmenistan will visit China, 5-6 January 2023
  7. President of Turkmenistan met with the leaders of Tajikistan and Iran in Dushanbe
  8. President of Tajikistan to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan
  9. President Berdimuhamedov in telephone conversations with presidents of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan on 28 April 2021
  10. Afghan President to Visit Turkmenistan 28-29 May 2011
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan