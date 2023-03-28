The President of Turkmenistan received the head of JSC “Russian Railways”

On 27 Mar 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received General Director – Chairman of the Board of JSC Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov.

Expressing gratitude for the time devoted to the meeting and the cordial welcome on Turkmen soil, the guest stressed the high interest of Russian companies, in particular, the largest transport holding he heads, in further deepening the constructive dialogue.

Warmly welcoming the head of Russian Railways, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that during the visit of the delegation there would be a good opportunity for productive negotiations, discussion of the main aspects and prospects for the development of a mutually beneficial partnership, and the results of the meetings would be an important step in expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of railway transport.

According to the head of state Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the main factor in expanding traditional Turkmen-Russian ties is an open, constructive dialogue established at the highest state level.

It was stated that at present, effective interaction is being carried out between the two countries in the political sphere, as well as through ministries and relevant departments. Fruitful work is carried out by the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission, which contributes to the intensification of productive contacts and coordination of the efforts of the parties for the full use of the existing potential of trade and economic cooperation.

The head of state called the participation of Russian companies in projects for the modernization and electrification of railways and related infrastructure of Turkmenistan, the digitalization of production processes, as well as cooperation in the field of training and retraining of personnel very promising.

“Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of international transport cooperation, which is a priority in our foreign economic policy,” President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, stressing that favorable conditions have been created in the country for the effective functioning of logistics corridors.

Saying goodbye, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and General Director – Chairman of the Board of JSC “Russian Railways” O. Belozerov exchanged good wishes, expressing confidence in the successful continuation of the traditional partnership, built taking into account the existing interest and the accumulated positive experience of joint work. /// TDH, 27 Mar