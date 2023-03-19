President of Turkmenistan will meet with Emir of Qatar on 20 March 2023

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will hold a meeting in Doha with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday, 20 March 2023, according to thepeninsulaqatar.com.

The sides will discuss bilateral relations and ways of boosting them in addition to issues of mutual concern.

A number of agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed following the summit talks.

Earlier on Friday, during the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan meeting it was reported that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the State of Qatar in Doha will be inaugurated within the framework of the upcoming visit.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in November 1996. In recent years, 5 high-level visits took place between the two countries. ///nCa, 19 March 2023