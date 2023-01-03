President of Turkmenistan will visit China, 5-6 January 2023 03/01/2023 By Admin President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan will visit China, 5-6 January 2023. This has been reported by the Chinese media and foreign office on 3 January 2023. /// nCa, 3 January 2023 Related Posts15/11/2022 Turkmenistan voiced its position on the peaceful development in Afghanistan06/10/2022 Turkmen National Institute of World Languages celebrated the National Day of China04/10/2022 Turkmenistan and China: together on the path of progress and prosperity20/09/2022 Confucius Day celebrated in Ashgabat19/09/2022 Samarkand Summit – SCO is a new leader in the emerging multipolar world08/09/2022 Serdar GB met with the Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian AffairsSovrn