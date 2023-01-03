News Central Asia (nCa)

President of Turkmenistan will visit China, 5-6 January 2023

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan will visit China, 5-6 January 2023.

This has been reported by the Chinese media and foreign office on 3 January 2023. /// nCa, 3 January 2023

 

 

