In short trip to Qatar, president of Turkmenistan meets the Emir, watches a FIFA match

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov (SerdarGB) made a short trip to Qatar on Saturday, 3 December 2022.

At the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, he had a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and watched a FIFA match between the Netherlands and the USA.

The conversation the Emir of Qatar covered all the main areas of potential cooperation.

It is noteworthy that currently Turkmenistan and Qatar are studying the prospects of partnership based on their natural resources, industrial capacity, and geographical location.

LNG is an area where the possibilities of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Qatar are rising because of the prevailing geopolitical situation in the world.

The downstream gas sector including the entire polymer group, and the production of synthetic fertilizers from natural gas are also areas of commonality.

The fast growing food processing industry of Turkmenistan are likely to find a ready market in Qatar.

The Central Asia – Middle East corridor connecting Turkmenistan with the Middle East through the territory of Iran will play an important role in creating and sustaining the mutually beneficial forms of partnership between Turkmenistan and Qatar. /// nCa, 5 December 2022 [picture credit TDH]