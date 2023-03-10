BOMCA announces a children’s drawing competition in Turkmenistan

The European Union’s Border Management Program in Central Asia (BOMCA) and the Central Asia Drug Action Programme (CADAP) announce a drawing contest in Turkmenistan on the theme “Friendship has no borders”.

This event is organized in honor of the 20th anniversary of the above-mentioned EU programs.

Schoolchildren aged from 8 to 12 are invited to the competition. The works of children younger or older will not participate in the competition.

The purpose of this competition is to encourage children to show their talents and creativity, to promote the development of good-neighborly relations and friendliness towards neighboring nations in the Central Asian region.

According to the results of the competition, the jury will determine the three authors of the best drawings, who will be awarded valuable prizes. The organizers will announce the date of the awarding ceremony in April 2023.

The works should be sent to the address: Ashgabat, A. Niyazov Avenue, 174, UIET Business Center, office 2/202, or by e-mail bomca-communications@icmpd.org (marked “Drawing Contest”). ///nCa, 10 March 2023