Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss several joint energy projects

Recently the Acting Minister of Energy and Water of Afghanistan Mulla Abdul Latif Mansoor and the Executive Chairman of Afghanistan’s National Power Utility (DABs) Alhaji Maulawi Muhammad Hanif Hamza visited Turkmenistan to extend the electricity supply contract and develop joint cooperation.

According to Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water, the extension of the electricity contract with Turkmenistan, the completion of the 500KV line project, the construction of Noor ul Jihad substation, and the establishment of necessary coordination for the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan project were the most important goals of this official trip.

Minister Mansoor told that during this trip, the electricity agreement with Turkmenistan was extended for the year 2023 and also assurances have been given by Turkmenistan regarding the implementation of these projects.

The ministry underlined that with the completion of the 500 KV line and the construction of Noor ul Jihad substation, the amount of electricity imported from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan will increase by 110 megawatts.

“With the implementation of the TAP project and the 500 kV line that passes through Afghanistan to Pakistan, the residents of many provinces of Afghanistan will benefit from electricity”, the ministry said. ///nCa, 26 January 2023