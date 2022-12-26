Saudi ACWA Power has bagged 1500-MW wind power project in Uzbekistan. This is 5th power project of ACWA Power in Uzbekistan

The ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia has won the contract to build a 1500-megawatt wind power plant in the Karakalpakstan region of Uzbekistan.

This is the fifth power project of ACWA Power in Uzbekistan.

The project cost of the Karakalpakstan project is USD 1500 million. This brings the total value of the ACWA Power projects in Uzbekistan to more than USD 4.2 billion.

According to the ministry of energy of Uzbekistan, on December 23, a new power purchase agreement signing ceremony was held in Tashkent between National Power Grid of Uzbekistan JSC and Saudi Arabian company ACWA Power, allowing ACWA the construction of a wind power plant with a total capacity of 1500 MW in Karakalpakstan, the northwestern autonomous region in Uzbekistan.

The Minister of Investments of Saudi Arabia Mr. Khalid al-Falih, Chairman of the Board of ACWA Power Mr. Muhammad Abunayyan, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Mr. Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Mr. Jamshid Khodjaev and the CEOs of the companies took part in the ceremony, say the media reports.

The project, scheduled to be commissioned in in the first quarter of 2027, will annually produce 5.2 billion kWh of electricity, saving 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas. There will be 300 MW/550 MWh BESS (battery energy storage system.) This will help smooth out the intermittent power output from the wind turbines.

The contract includes the construction of 800km overhead power transmission lines from the plant to the areas it will serve.

* * *

ACWA Power projects in Uzbekistan

[from the website of ACWA Power]

Karakalpakstan Wind IPP

OVERVIEW

The Karakalpakstan 1500 MW Wind + BESS project is a greenfield Independent Power Project IPP that is developed by ACWA Power in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

ACWA Power and the JSC National Electrical Grid of Uzbekistan signed the binding Heads of Terms for the development/construction/operation of a 1500 MW onshore wind power plant including a battery energy storage system (“BESS”). JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan shall act as the sole off-taker for the project under a 25 year PPA.

The project will be located in the Karakalpakstan region in the north-west of Uzbekistan, and will be developed as a ‘Build, Own, Operate, Transfer’ project. ACWA Power will take the lead in developing, financing, constructing, engineering, operating and maintaining the plant.

KEY FACTS

LOCATION – Karakalpakstan Region, Uzbekistan

RECEIVER – JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU)

CAPACITY – 1500 MW wind + 300 MW BESS

TECHNOLOGY – Onshore Wind plus BESS

PROJECT COST – USD 1550 Mln

ACWA POWER SHARE – 100%

OFFTAKE CONTRACT – 25-year PPA BOO(T)

COMMERCIAL OPERATIONAL DATE – Q1 2027

Dzhankeldy Wind IPP

OVERVIEW

The Dzhankeldy 500 MW Wind Farm is a greenfield Independent Power Project IPP that is developed by ACWA Power in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

ACWA Power and the JSC National Electrical Grid of Uzbekistan signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the development/construction/operation of a 500 MW onshore wind power plant. JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan acts as the sole off-taker.

The project will be located in the Bukhara region and will be developed as a ‘Build, Own, Operate, Transfer’ project. ACWA Power will take the lead in the construction, engineering, operation and maintenance of the plant.

KEY FACTS

LOCATION – Dzhankeldy, Bukhara Region, Uzbekistan

RECEIVER – JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU)

CAPACITY – 500 MW

TECHNOLOGY – Onshore Wind

PROJECT COST—USD 658 Mln

ACWA POWER SHARE – 100%

OFFTAKE CONTRACT – 25-year PPA BOO(T)

PROJECT COMPANY – FE “ACWA Power Bash Wind” LLC

Puppet Wind IPP

OVERVIEW

The Nukus 100 MW Wind Farm is a greenfield Independent Power Project IPP that is developed by ACWA Power in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The project is Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered wind project.

ACWA Power and the JSC National Electrical Grid of Uzbekistan signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the development/construction/operation of a 100 MW onshore wind power plant. JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan acts as the sole off-taker.

The project will be located in the Karakalpakstan region and will be developed as a ‘Build, Own, Operate, Transfer’ project. ACWA Power will take the lead in the construction, engineering, operation and maintenance of the plant.

KEY FACTS

LOCATION – Nukus, Karakalpakstan region, Uzbekistan

RECEIVER – JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU)

CAPACITY – 100 MW

TECHNOLOGY – Onshore Wind

PROJECT COST – USD 108 Mln

ACWA POWER SHARE – 100%

OFFTAKE CONTRACT – 25-year PPA BOO(T)

PROJECT COMPANY – ACWA Power Wind Karatau FE LLC

Sirdarya CCGT

OVERVIEW

ACWA Power and the Ministry of Energy in Uzbekistan signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a total investment value of US$1.2 billion for the development/construction/operation of a 1500 MW Combined Cycle Gas-Turbine (CCGT) power plant. JSC National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan acts as the sole off-taker.

The project will be located in Shirin City in the Sirdarya region and will be developed as a ‘Build, Own, Operate, Transfer’ project. ACWA Power will take the lead in constructing, engineering, operating and maintaining the plant.

The CCGT plant’s efficiency rate will be in excess of 60% – saving almost twice the natural gas currently used for electricity production.

KEY FACTS

LOCATION – Shirin City, Sirdarya region, Uzbekistan

RECEIVER – JSC National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan

POWER – 1500 MW

PROJECT COST – USD 1,200 Mln

ACWA POWER SHARE – 51%

CONFIGURATION – Combined Cycle Gas-Turbine (CCGT)

OFFTAKE CONTRACT – PPA-BOOT-25 YR

PROJECT COMPANY – ACWA Power Sirdarya LLC

Bash Wind IPP

OVERVIEW

The Bash 500 MW Wind Farm is a greenfield Independent Power Project IPP that is developed by ACWA Power in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

ACWA Power and the JSC National Electrical Grid of Uzbekistan signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the development/construction/operation of a 500 MW onshore wind power plant. JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan acts as the sole off-taker.

The project will be located in the Bukhara region and will be developed as a ‘Build, Own, Operate, Transfer’ project. ACWA Power will take the lead in the construction, engineering, operation and maintenance the plant.

KEY FACTS

LOCATION – Bash, Bukhara Region, Uzbekistan

RECEIVER – JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU)

CAPACITY – 500 MW

TECHNOLOGY – Onshore Wind

PROJECT COST – USD 690 Mln

ACWA POWER SHARE – 100%

OFFTAKE CONTRACT – 25-year PPA BOO(T)

PROJECT COMPANY – FE “ACWA Power Bash Wind” LLC

* * *

ACWA Power

https://www-acwapower.com/en/

According to the company website, ACWA Power is a developer, investor and operator of power generation and desalinated water plants with 66 assets in operation, construction or advanced development across 12 countries. We employ more than 3,900 people with ~60% local employment. ACWA Power’s portfolio, with an investment value of USD 68 billion, can generate 44.6 GW of power and produce 6.2 million m3 /day of desalinated water. /// nCa, 26 December 2022