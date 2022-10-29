99th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye

Togan Oral, Ambassador of Türkiye to Turkmenistan

Today, we celebrate the 99th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye with utmost pride and joy in our fatherland, Turkmenistan. The Republic, declared on October 29, 1923, following the victory of the Independence War of the Turkish nation under the leadership of the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, is progressing constantly in every field, guided by Atatürk’s overarching goal of reaching over the highest level of civilization.

The inception of the Republic of Türkiye as a modern nation-state in 1923, casted a light of hope for the oppressed peoples who struggled for independence all over the world. Today, it continues to be a beacon of inspiration in its neighborhood as well as throughout the world, with its bold reforms and confident steps towards universality and modernization. As a secular, democratic and social state under the rule law that upholds human rights and freedoms, Türkiye stands out as a respected member of the international community. In line with the peace oriented and active foreign policy it pursues, Türkiye is among the founders of the Council of Europe and the United Nations, a staunch ally within NATO, an important party to OSCE, a candidate for European Union, the architect of the Organization of Turkic States uniting the Turkic World, and part of several other regional organizations.

Thanks to the giant leaps it has taken over the past 99 years as well as the tremendous transformation it has undergone in the last 20 years, Türkiye has been among the fastest growing economies in the world. Growing 11.4% in 2021, it became the world’s 21st largest economy with a gross national product exceeding $800 billion. Turkish economy, open and well integrated into the world, attracted over 14 billion dollars of foreign direct investment in 2021, with an 81% rise compared to the previous year. The volume of exports increased by 32.85% to 225 billion dollars, consequently the foreign trade volume increased by 27.64% hitting 497 billion dollars in 2021. In addition to its traditionally competitive sectors such as construction, electronics and white goods industry, aviation and tourism, Türkiye today has reached a capacity in terms of technology and industry to design, develop, produce and export its national defense industry products. On the occasion of our Republic Day, we are holding a celebration today, as the first ever domestic and national electric car of our country, TOGG, will come off the production line.

In line with our “Entrepreneurial and Humanitarian” approach and the founding principle of the Republic, “Peace at Home, Peace in the World” declared by Atatürk, Türkiye has been disposing its increasing capabilities for ensuring security, stability and prosperity in its immediate vicinity as well as at the international level. As the country providing the highest amount of humanitarian aid in proportion to its national income, we run to the rescue of all oppressed, victimized, and needy persons, regardless of their origin, belief, and differences. Meanwhile Türkiye continues to host the highest number of refugees in the world. In a tumultuous environment beset by conflict and instability, we strive to set up a peace and prosperity zone around us, from ending the humanitarian tragedy in Syria to finding a solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Türkiye owes its reputation primarily to the determination and diligence of the Turkish people all over the world that contribute to humanity in science, sports, social and cultural fields. Turkish scientists Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, who invented the first approved vaccine in Europe against the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof. Aziz Sancar who was rewarded with Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2015, Turkish women national volleyball team “Sultans of the Net”, which came second in the European championship last year, as well as several Turkish artists who were deemed worthy of many awards, from Nobel Prize in Literature to the Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival, proved the talent and diligence of the Turkish people, appreciated in the world.

Turkish people, diplomats, businessmen, teachers, engineers, workers, artists and scientists, who deemed Turkmenistan as their Fatherland, have worked shoulder to shoulder with their Turkmen brothers from the onset of the independence of Turkmenistan. Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has achieved an ambitious and successful pace of development under the leadership of Arkadag Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov and became one of the fastest growing economies in the world with its rich natural resources and the hard work of the Turkmen people. Turning 31 this year, Turkmenistan has become a modern country with its exemplary cities, roads, airports, factories, schools and hospitals. We share the proud of Turkmenistan, with the contribution of the Turkish state and Turkish people to the investments and giant leaps taken in every field, especially in economy, construction, trade, textile, agriculture, health and education. In fact, ever since I assumed my duties in Ashgabat, I have been witnessing the constant development of this beautiful city, to which Turkish people have also contributed to build. I am happy to personally witness that Turkmenistan continues to progress and develop further in every field under the wise leadership of Esteemed President, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and I would like to emphasize that we are ready to support this progress in every way we can.

The success achieved by Turkmenistan is also closely followed by the international community. Thanks to its positive neutrality policy that it successfully pursues within the framework of its permanent neutrality status recognized by the United Nations, Turkmenistan stands out as an important actor that contributes to the regional and global peace and stability. Located in the center of Eurasia, on the historical silk road, Turkmenistan has disposed its key position in the field of transportation to the benefit of the region, which is in need of it even more these days. On the other hand, as underlined by the leaders of the energy sector attending the OGT Conference held recently, Turkmenistan has proved to be a reliable gas and oil supplier country with its vast resources. In addition to its existing pipeline network, Turkmenistan is destined to be among the leading energy giants of the world with the construction of the TAPI and particularly the Trans-Caspian Pipeline, supported by Türkiye. Needless to say, the realization of these immensely important initiatives in the fields of energy and transportation, thanks to the visionary leadership of the Esteemed President, will strengthen regional and global cooperation, contribute to the establishment of peace and stability, and promote the international reputation of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s success is also source of pride for Türkiye. Strong historical, cultural, linguistic, religious and kinship ties between the brotherly Turkish and Turkmen people; bind Turkmenistan and Türkiye inextricably. With this understanding, the Republic of Türkiye enjoys the privilege of being the first country to recognize Independent Turkmenistan and to establish the first diplomatic mission in Ashgabat. Furthermore, Türkiye, being among the first countries voting for Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status, fully supports Turkmenistan’s positive neutrality policy. Türkiye and Turkmenistan cherish exemplary cooperation for peace and stability under the umbrella of international and regional organizations, particularly the United Nations.

Our relations with Turkmenistan, to which we are heartfully bound by affection beyond interests, are progressively developing in the political, economic, cultural, social spheres, as well as defense industry on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation. In the course of last year, our relations have gained particular momentum marked by the highest-level reciprocal visits and Turkmenistan’s membership to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer. Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Genesh of Turkmenistan, Arkadag H.E. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, honored us with a visit to Türkiye in the capacity of President last November, and right after, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Türkiye paid a historical visit to Ashgabat. The meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat on July 1st, under the co-chairmanship of Vice President of Türkiye, Mr. Fuat Oktay, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Mr. Batir Atdayev. I’m pleased to see the concrete outcomes of the 72-Items Joint Action Plan, which forms the basis for cooperation in many fields, especially trade, investments, energy, agriculture, defense industry, education and culture.

One of the most tangible indicators of this acceleration in bilateral relations is the volume of commercial and economic cooperation. Türkiye remains one of the largest trading partners of Turkmenistan. Despite the disruption of pandemic, Türkiye-Turkmenistan foreign trade volume increased by 41% in 2021 compared to the previous year and exceeded 2 billion dollars. Our total trade volume in the first 8 months of 2022 has reached 1 billion 330 million dollars. We strive to reach the target of 5 billion dollars set by our Presidents as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Turkish companies with worldwide reputation, have undertaken so far 1,065 projects worth of 50 billion dollars in Turkmenistan. In addition to the construction sector, Turkish companies are engaged in successful activities in many fields from energy to textile, as well as in financial sector assisted by the Turkish-Turkmen Bank. I am convinced that the current level of trade and investments will be carried forward under the leadership of the Esteemed President, and that the developing brotherly Turkmen private sector and Turkish entrepreneurs will undertake important joint initiatives which I wholeheartedly support.

Cooperation between Türkiye and Turkmenistan in the field of education is of priority for us, as it is a crucial bridge between our brotherly peoples. Joint Turkmen Turkish Formal Education School (OTTO) and Türkiye Scholarships program have been operating since the independence of Turkmenistan, with an effort to contribute to the Turkmen youth to receive the best education. We are proud of the young people graduating from OTTO since 1992, as honorary ambassadors of the two brotherly countries. Moreover, we consider Turkmen students, graduating from Turkmenistan’s strong educational institutions with high qualifications and pursuing higher education in Türkiye after, as a great asset for both countries. In this context, we attach utmost importance to the Türkiye Scholarships program, which has provided scholarships to more than five thousand Turkmen students since 1992.

Thanks to these solid and strong foundations being laid, I am fully convinced that our deep-rooted relations, based on the brotherhood of Turkmen and Turkish peoples, will be cherished and further developed by the younger generation we have been raising together.

With these thoughts and feelings, on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations with Turkmenistan, I wish our brotherly peoples an independent, prosperous and happy joint future that will set an example to the world. ///Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan, 29 October 2022