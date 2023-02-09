MFA: Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to the brotherly people of Republic of Türkiye

On February 7, 2023, under the instruction of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, humanitarian aid was sent to the Republic of Türkiye to the brotherly people of a friendly state affected by a severe earthquake. Humanitarian cargo consists of medicines, medical supplies and textiles. Doctors and medical workers have also been sent to Republic of Türkiye to provide the necessary assistance to their colleagues helping the victims.

The ancient noble tradition of maintaining and developing friendly relations with the peoples of the world, and, if necessary, lending a helping hand exists among the Turkmen for centuries, passing from generation to generation. The natural disaster that happened in Republic of Türkiye caused numerous casualties, injuries and large-scale destruction.

In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Hero-Arkadag sent deep condolences to the leader of the fraternal country. The messages express words of support to the people of Republic of Türkiye at this difficult moment, the families, relatives and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the victims.

Our country, guided by the principles of humanism and mercy, characteristic of the mentality of the nation, immediately responded to the news of the natural disaster by sending humanitarian aid to the brotherly people, with whom we are united by a centuries-old community of historical roots, cultural and spiritual values.

The support provided in the restoration of the destruction caused by the natural disaster is of particular importance, and the adoption of such a decision is yet another clear confirmation of Turkmenistan’s commitment to the ideals of peace and humanism.///MFA Turkmenistan, 8 February 2023