Business circles of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan promote the agenda of bilateral economic relations

Täze saba

In July of this year, Turkmen company Täze saba took part in the First Turkmen-Uzbek Regional Forum in Bukhara. Following the forum and meetings of business circles in Tashkent, investment and trade agreements totaling US $ 451 million were concluded.

As a result of negotiations in Tashkent, the economic society “Täze saba” stoke a deal worth US $1 million with the LLC “Sayid Sunflower Oil – Uzbekistan Compani”.

The Turkmen company will supply the Uzbek market with a wide range of personal hygiene products, including toothbrushes under the trademark “CV Dent”.

Täze saba is a unique enterprise not only in the Central Asian region, but also in the segment of global manufacturers of this type of goods.

Ashgabat Furniture Factory Aýbölek

According to the signed contract with Uzbek partners, the Ashgabat furniture factory “Aýbölek” will supply a set of furniture for two kindergartens in Tashkent City, which is under construction. Each set includes 29 items of furniture. These are various types of tables, chairs, wardrobes and other furniture.

The high quality of the products of the Ashgabat factory “Aýbölek” is confirmed by five awards of the annual program by the European Society for Quality Research.

High-quality and environmentally friendly products help the company compete with foreign manufacturers and enter international markets.

Business Company “Zehinli iş”

The economic company “Zehinli iş” has been operating on the construction market of Turkmenistan since 2009.

This company has implemented the design and construction of the Turkmen-Uzbek park “Tashkent” in Ashgabat.

There have been created unique objects that represent the monuments of Uzbekistan’s capital. The park will be opened during the upcoming official visit of the Uzbek leader to Turkmenistan.

Joint Venture “TurkmenUzagrotehmash”

Joint Venture “TurkmenUzagrotehmash was founded in January 2018 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the Agency for State Asset Management of Uzbekistan.

The main mission of the enterprise is the sale, maintenance, assembly and, in the future, production of agricultural machinery on the territory of Turkmenistan.

Over the past ten years, Uzbek manufacturers have exported over 10 thousand units of equipment to Turkmenistan. These are tractors, trailers, cotton seeders, sprayers, cultivators, cotton harvesters, etc.

In addition, in 2021, a contract was signed for the supply of Uzbek agricultural machinery (trailers, sprayers, seeders and cultivators) totaling US $ 28.24 million , and until now 800 units of agricultural trailers have already been delivered under this contract.

Moreover, the company is preparing to launch a joint production of tractor trailers with a lifting capacity of 4 tons in the Dashoguz province. The joint venture “Turkmen-Uzagrotehmash” has finalized the Technical conditions for production, and the company currently has the basic documents to start assembly production in the near future.

The implementation of this project will allow developing the agro-industrial sector, creating additional jobs, and saving the country’s foreign currency. ///nCa, 19 October 2022 (based on materials of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”)