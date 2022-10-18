Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will launch of the construction of a border trade zone

News Central Asia (nCa)

During his official visit to Turkmenistan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov will take part in the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of the Uzbek-Turkmen border trade zone.

The visit will take place on 20-21 October.

In addition, the heads of state will attend the opening ceremony of the Tashkent Park in Ashgabat.

The intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and regulation of the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone was signed in October 2021. ///nCa, 18 October 2022

