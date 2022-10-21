Agricultural ministries of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will cooperate in the field of cotton growing

On Thursday, the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Aziz Khamitov met with the Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Allanur Altiyev in Ashgabat, the newspaper UzDaily.uz reports.

The ministers discussed trade and economic cooperation, in particular, the supply of fruit tree seedlings to Turkmenistan, the export of high-quality cotton seeds and vegetable crops.

Proposals for deepening cooperation were considered, including the expansion of agricultural cooperation, joint cultivation of legumes and fodder crops on Turkmen territory, and the establishment of cotton and textile clusters.

The parties also agreed on scientific cooperation in the field of cotton growing and personnel training. ///nCa, 21 October 2022