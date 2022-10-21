News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Agricultural ministries of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will cooperate in the field of cotton growing

Agricultural ministries of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will cooperate in the field of cotton growing

By

On Thursday, the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Aziz Khamitov met with the Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Allanur Altiyev in Ashgabat, the newspaper UzDaily.uz reports.

The ministers discussed trade and economic cooperation, in particular, the supply of fruit tree seedlings to Turkmenistan, the export of high-quality cotton seeds and vegetable crops.

Proposals for deepening cooperation were considered, including the expansion of agricultural cooperation, joint cultivation of legumes and fodder crops on Turkmen territory, and the establishment of cotton and textile clusters.

The parties also agreed on scientific cooperation in the field of cotton growing and personnel training. ///nCa, 21 October 2022

Related Posts

Sovrn
Post Views: 117
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan