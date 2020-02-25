TEKNOFEST-2020 – Largest Technology and Aerospace Show of Turkey

The largest technology and aerospace show of Turkey – TEKNOFEST-2020 – will be held in Gaziantep, a historic town bordering with Syria.

TEKNOFEST, an annual event that started in Istanbul in 2017, will feature 12 major side events.

Being organized under the leadership of the Turkish Technology Fund (T3) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey, it will take place from 22 to 27 September 2020.

TEKNOFEST-2019 in Istanbul was visited by about 1.7 million people.

Although this unique annual event started from Istanbul, it has been decided that it will be held in different cities of Anatolia in even years and in Istanbul in odd years.

For details: https://www.teknofest.org//en /// nCa, 25 February 2020