Meeting held at the MFA with the Head of the EBRD Representative Office in Turkmenistan

On 18 June 2026, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov and the Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Representative Office in Turkmenistan, Eric Livny.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues related to strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EBRD.

The implementation of ongoing joint projects, as well as preparations for upcoming events were reviewed. In addition, the parties noted that regular consultations and meetings contribute to the expansion of practical cooperation and the promotion of new joint initiatives.

The sides confirmed their mutual interest in further developing the partnership aimed at supporting economic reforms, attracting investment, and implementing projeсts in strategically important areas. /// nCa, 19 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)