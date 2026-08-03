Turkmenistan Shares National Experience in Strengthening Social Services for Children and Families

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, 31 July 2026 – Turkmenistan presented its nationally developed approach to strengthening family-oriented social services and advancing professional social work at the International Forum “Social Work in Tajikistan and its Development during the Period of Independence,” held on 30-31 July in Dushanbe. The event brought together government officials, social work leaders, academics and development partners from across the region and beyond to exchange experience and identify practical solutions for strengthening social protection systems and improving support for vulnerable children and families.

The participation underscores the growing importance of a nationally developed Turkmen model of professional social work and community-based services, which aims to help families access support early, prevent unnecessary separation of children from their families, and ensure timely protection for children in vulnerable situations.

Turkmenistan is represented at the forum by Shemshat Abdyeva, Head of the Social Provision Division of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, with contributions to panels on social service systems and child protection through professional social work.

In the first panel, Turkmenistan presented its experience in strengthening family-oriented social services, developed through the country’s social protection reforms and focused on building a qualified social work workforce, improving coordination between sectors and expanding support for vulnerable children and families before challenges escalate.

The presentation highlighted key milestones in this approach, including the Law on Social Services, professional social work education, community-based service pilots and efforts to expand quality services nationwide. Together, these measures aim to ensure that families can access support earlier, children at risk are identified sooner, and assistance is provided in ways that help prevent separation and strengthen care within the family and community.

On the second day, Turkmenistan’s experience in integrating social work and psychosocial support into child justice and child protection was presented, covering diversion measures, rehabilitation and reintegration, lessons from an Ashgabat pilot and planned expansion in 2026-2027. The approach highlights the importance of treating children in contact with the justice system as children in need of support, protection and opportunities for reintegration.

“Strong social services help every child and family receive support in before problems become a crisis,” said Shemshat Abdyeva. “Our experience shows that investing in professional social workers, strengthening cooperation between sectors and placing families at the centre of support systems helps build a more responsive, inclusive and effective social protection system.”

Turkmenistan’s participation reflects its commitment to strengthening social and child protection systems, advancing professional social work and contributing to regional dialogue on effective, inclusive, family-centered approaches to supporting vulnerable children and families at community level across Central Asia.

Sustained investment in social workers, community-based services and cross-sector cooperation will be essential to ensure that every child and family can access the right support at the right time.

The forum is organized by Tajikistan’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population with UNICEF support, and includes participants from Central Asia, Austria, Iran and Japan, as well as UN agencies, academia and civil society. ///nCa, 3 August 2026 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)