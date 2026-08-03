UN General Assembly Resolution “Year of International Law, 2028”

The General Assembly,

Reaffirming the central role of international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations, in the maintenance of peace, security and friendly relations among nations,

Recognizing the importance of education, capacity-building and technical assistance in international law, in particular for developing countries, including least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States,

Recognizing also the important contribution of the United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law, the International Law Seminar, the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law and the publications of the Office of Legal Affairs, including the Yearbook of the International Law Commission and the International Law Handbook, to the promotion of international law worldwide, particularly for the benefit of developing countries,

Reaffirming its resolutions 53/199 of 15 December 1998 and 61/185 of 20 December 2006 on the proclamation of international years, and Economic and Social Council resolution 1980/67 of 25 July 1980 on international years and anniversaries, including the agreed criteria for their proclamation,