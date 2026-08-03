UN General Assembly Resolution “Year of International Law, 2028”

The General Assembly,
Reaffirming the central role of international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations, in the maintenance of peace, security and friendly relations among nations,
Recognizing the importance of education, capacity-building and technical assistance in international law, in particular for developing countries, including least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States,
Recognizing also the important contribution of the United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law, the International Law Seminar, the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law and the publications of the Office of Legal Affairs, including the Yearbook of the International Law Commission and the International Law Handbook, to the promotion of international law worldwide, particularly for the benefit of developing countries,
Reaffirming its resolutions 53/199 of 15 December 1998 and 61/185 of 20 December 2006 on the proclamation of international years, and Economic and Social Council resolution 1980/67 of 25 July 1980 on international years and anniversaries, including the agreed criteria for their proclamation,
- Proclaims 2028 the Year of International Law;
- Encourages Member States, organizations of the United Nations system and other relevant stakeholders to observe the Year of International Law through educational, capacity-building and public awareness activities to promote respect for and understanding of international law, and welcomes the intention of Turkmenistan to host a Global Forum on International Law in December 2028;
- Urges Member States to strengthen respect for international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, in particular the purposes and principles thereof;
- Encourages Member States to continue to support existing United Nations initiatives for the teaching, study and dissemination of international law, through voluntary contributions;
- Encourages wider participation during the Year, including the meaningful involvement of women and youth, and promotes the use of digital platforms, educational technologies and multilingual resources to improve access to international law;
- Decides that the cost of all activities that may arise from the implementation of the present resolution should be met from voluntary contributions;
- Requests the Secretary-General to bring the present resolution to the attention of all Member States, organizations of the United Nations system and other international and regional organizations, as well as relevant stakeholders, including civil society, the private sector, academia and individuals, for appropriate observance. ///Docs.un.org