Turkmen delegation discussed with the Governor of Limburg preparations for an international equestrian event in the Netherlands

In Maastricht, Netherlands, a Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atahallyyev met with the King’s Commissioner, Governor of Limburg Province Emile Roemer, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium reported.

At the beginning of the visit, the Governor briefed the Turkmen delegation on the Limburg Provincial Administration building, its history, and architectural features. Special attention was paid to the site where the Maastricht Treaty—a historic agreement that officially established the European Union—was signed in 1992. Copies of this document are preserved in the administration building.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side presented a detailed concept, program, and key stages of preparation for the World Akhalteke Equestrian Championship and Beauty Contest, which will be held for the first time on 4–6 September 2026 at the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre in Limburg Province.

It was noted that the upcoming event is designed to showcase the unique qualities of the world-renowned Akhal-Teke horses and Turkmenistan’s rich equestrian traditions, as well as to further strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between Turkmenistan and the Netherlands.

Atahallyyev invited Emile Roemer and representatives of the provincial administration to attend the event as guests of honor.

The Governor of Limburg supported the plans to hold the event and confirmed the willingness of the provincial administration to render necessary assistance for its successful high-level organization. The sides also discussed protocol and organizational matters, as well as further coordination between the organizers, local authorities, and relevant provincial structures.

Special attention was given to prospects for establishing direct interregional cooperation between Limburg Province and one of the provinces of Turkmenistan. It was emphasized that such a partnership could cover a wide range of areas, including trade, economic, and investment cooperation, industry, agriculture, science, education, culture, tourism, and exchange of experience in regional management.

The parties stressed that establishing direct contacts between regional administrations, business circles, educational, and cultural institutions can create a practical basis for implementing joint projects, exchanging delegations, and developing long-term mutually beneficial ties.

Following the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in continuing substantive dialogue, successfully hosting the upcoming international event, and further strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and Limburg Province. /// nCa, 3 August 2026