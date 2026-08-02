Turkmen Delegation holds meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the King of the Netherlands

As part of the working visit of a Turkmen delegation headed by Tangryguly Atahallyyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, meetings were held in The Hague with Joost Flamand, Director-General for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Frans Prinsen, Director of the Office of His Majesty the King of the Netherlands, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium reports.

During the meetings, the Turkmen side presented detailed information on preparations for the major international events dedicated to the Akhal-Teke horse and the national equestrian traditions of Turkmenistan, which are scheduled to take place in the Netherlands.

Particular attention was given to the programme of events to be held from 4 to 6 September 2026 at the Peelbergen Equestrian Centre in the Province of Limburg.

It was noted that the forthcoming event is intended not only to showcase the unique qualities of the world-renowned Akhal-Teke horse, but also to serve as an important platform for strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Turkmenistan and the Netherlands.

Tangryguly Atahallyyev invited representatives of the Dutch side to attend the forthcoming events and briefed his counterparts on their main objectives, format and international significance.

The representatives of the Netherlands welcomed the initiative, expressed their support for the organisation of the events and confirmed their readiness, within their respective areas of responsibility, to contribute to their successful conduct at a high level.

Special attention was also paid to protocol and organisational matters related to the programme of the forthcoming events, the participation of official representatives and further coordination between the relevant institutions of the two countries.

The meetings also provided an opportunity to exchange views on the current state and future prospects of Turkmen-Dutch relations. The parties discussed opportunities to further develop political and diplomatic dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The participants emphasised their mutual interest in continuing constructive engagement and implementing new joint initiatives aimed at further strengthening the friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.///nCa, 2 August 2026