Meeting of the Coordination Council Held in Ashgabat to Draft the Roadmap for the “Healthy Mother – Healthy Child – Healthy Future” Programme

3 August 2026, Ashgabat – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, held a meeting of the Coordination Council to draft the Roadmap for the implementation of the National Program “Healthy Mother – Healthy Child – Healthy Future” for 2026–2030. The meeting took place at the UN Building in Ashgabat and was organized within the framework of the UNFPA Country Programme for 2026–2030.

The Coordination Council brought together representatives of key institutions within Turkmenistan’s healthcare system. The main objective of the meeting was to jointly draft a Roadmap aimed at achieving key maternal and child health indicators and strengthening health system capacity in women’s reproductive health.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the core priorities and objectives of the National Programme, drafted the structure and key sections of the Roadmap, discussed target indicators, and agreed on its monitoring mechanisms. The meeting concluded with recommendations on finalizing the Roadmap and strengthening inter-agency cooperation for its successful implementation.

National Programme on Maternal and Child Health for 2026–2030 ///nCa, 3 August 2026 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)