Turkmen School Students to Compete in International “iWISE” Forum in London

Ten school students from Turkmenistan will participate in the creative competition of the International World Innovative Student Exhibition (iWISE) platform from August 2 to 7. The event will take place at the University of Surrey in London, United Kingdom.

During the competition, students from around the globe will showcase their talents in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), alongside robotics, the English language, and the arts.

The team is led by experienced educators: Myrat Sahetgulyyev, a computer science teacher at Specialized Educational Complex No. 1 in Arkadag, and Gochmyrat Bayramov, a history teacher at Specialized Secondary School No. 97 with advanced language studies in Ashgabat.

These young innovators, representing specialized schools across Arkadag and the capital city, will fly the nation’s flag at this global contest.

Earlier this year in February, Turkmen students delivered an impressive performance at the iWISE GLOBAL FINAL 2026 international robotics olympiad held in Dubai, UAE.