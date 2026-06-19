Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Begins Official Visit to Turkmenistan

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Ashgabat on Thursday for a two-day official visit aimed at deepening political, economic and investment ties between Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

The visit, undertaken at the invitation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, reciprocates the Turkmen leader’s official visit to Malaysia in December 2024 and marks Anwar Ibrahim’s first visit to Turkmenistan as prime minister.

Anwar was welcomed at Ashgabat International Airport by senior Turkmen officials led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Oil and Gas Guvanch Agajanov. A formal reception ceremony was held, including an honour guard and the display of the national flags of both countries.

The Malaysian prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, and senior government officials.

The visit comes at a time when bilateral relations are gaining momentum, building on regular cooperation within international organisations, particularly the United Nations, and expanding economic engagement. A cornerstone of the partnership is the energy sector, where Petronas has maintained a presence in Turkmenistan since 1996, with cumulative investments exceeding RM52 billion.

Both countries are also exploring broader cooperation in petrochemicals, transport and logistics, high technology, agriculture, education and scientific exchange.

Official talks on Friday will include a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, one-on-one and delegation-level meetings between President Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister Anwar, the signing of a joint statement, and the exchange of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The two leaders are also expected to jointly inaugurate the Malaysia–Turkmenistan Business Forum, highlighting growing interest in trade and investment cooperation. In 2025, Turkmenistan was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner in Central Asia, with bilateral trade reaching RM75.8 million.

Observers expect the visit to open a new chapter in Turkmen-Malaysian relations and provide fresh impetus for cooperation across a wide range of strategic sectors. /// nCa, 19 June 2026