WHO and FAO strengthen Turkmenistan’s capacity to prevent and control echinococcosis through a One Health approach

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 13–17 July 2026 – The World Health Organization Country Office in Turkmenistan (WHO CO TKM), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), conducted a training course on the prevention, diagnosis and control of echinococcosis for specialists from the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the State Veterinary Service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan.

The training, held at the Public Health and Nutrition Center of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service in Ashgabat, was organized under the Pandemic Fund project “Prevention, Preparedness, and Response to Pandemics within the Framework of the One Health Initiative in Central Asia”. The aim of the training was to strengthen Turkmenistan’s national capacity to prevent, diagnose and control echinococcosis through a coordinated One Health approach integrating the human and animal health sectors.

The training was delivered by FAO international consultants from the Kyrgyz Republic—Talgat Tursunov and Aizat Arunova—and combined theoretical sessions with practical exercises for specialists representing both sectors.

The course enhanced participants’ knowledge of the epidemiology and control of cystic and alveolar echinococcosis, strengthened laboratory diagnostic and biosafety skills, and improved understanding of integrated epidemiological surveillance and data sharing. It also fostered collaboration between the human and veterinary sectors, promoted the exchange of regional experience, and supported the development of recommendations that could inform future national efforts to prevent and control echinococcosis.

The training represented another important step in strengthening Turkmenistan’s preparedness for zoonotic diseases through the implementation of the One Health approach and enhanced intersectoral cooperation. ///nCa, 18 July 2026 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)