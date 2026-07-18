From the Eastern Borders of Turkmenistan to the Black Sea: “Ojar Aziýa” Presents the Sarakhs–Mary–Serhetabat Highway Project in Tbilisi

On July 16–17, 2026, in Tbilisi, as part of the state visit of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Georgia, the Turkmen-Georgian Business Forum and a multi-sector exhibition of Turkmen products and services were held. The events brought together representatives of government bodies, business circles, and leading companies from both countries, creating an important platform for the development of trade and economic cooperation.

Among the participants was “Ojar Aziýa,” one of Turkmenistan’s largest construction companies and an active member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. At the exhibition, the company presented its project for the construction of a high-speed highway connecting Sarakhs – Mary – Serhetabat, the optimization of which is currently in its final stage.

It is worth noting that this highway project aligns directly with one of the key topics of the high-level talks in Tbilisi and the Turkmen-Georgian Business Forum. Turkmenistan and Georgia have reaffirmed their commitment to developing trans-Caspian and Black Sea transport connectivity, including the Middle Corridor, viewing their countries as complementary links in a single logistics chain between Central Asia and Europe.

In this context, the Sarakhs–Mary–Serhetabat highway presented by “Ojar Aziýa” gains strategic importance as a vital segment of the continuous Eurasian logistics chain stretching from the eastern borders of Turkmenistan to the Black Sea ports.

The project is expected to enhance the competitiveness of international transport routes, including the Lapis Lazuli corridor, the North–South corridor, and the East–West corridor, while strengthening regional transport connectivity.

Overall, Ojar Aziý’s participation in the Turkmen-Georgian Business Forum and exhibition served as an effective platform to showcase the company’s infrastructure capabilities, establish new partnerships, and discuss prospects for joint projects in construction, transport, and logistics. ///nCa, 18 July 2026