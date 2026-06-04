Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz Arrives in Ashgabat: High-Level Meetings and Intergovernmental Commission Meeting on the Agenda

On 3 June 2026, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Ashgabat for a two-day visit.

At the Ashgabat International Airport, Vice President Yılmaz was met by Nazar Agahanov, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, Ahmet Demirok, Ambassador of Türkiye to Ashgabat, and other officials.

From the airport, Yılmaz proceeded to the “Turkmenbashi Ruhy” Mosque, where he familiarized himself with the information about the mosque and performed prayer. Additionally, Yılmaz presented the Holy Quran, sent as a gift on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the imam of the mosque.

On the same day, Yılmaz held an expanded consultative meeting with Turkish businessmen and investors operating in Ashgabat. The agenda focused on increasing bilateral trade turnover, new investment opportunities for Turkish companies, and future expectations of the business community.

According to TRT Avaz, the key diplomatic events of the visit will take place on June 4. Specifically, one-on-one and expanded-format meetings are scheduled with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Furthermore, Yılmaz will visit the International Exhibition of the Textile Industry of Turkmenistan (Turkmen Textile Expo) and co-chair the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Immediately following the conclusion of the expanded talks and the Commission meeting, a signing ceremony for documents that will shape the economic future of the two countries will take place, TRT Avaz reports. A number of cooperation agreements and comprehensive protocols will be inked in such strategic areas as energy, international transport corridors, industrial investments, and trade facilitation.

According to TRT Haber, Vice President Yılmaz is accompanied on his visit to Turkmenistan by Haluk İpek, Chairman of the Türkiye-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group and AK Party MP from Amasya; Ahmet Berat Çonkar, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Muhammet Bilal Macit, Deputy Minister of National Education; Çetin Ali Dönmez, Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology; Özgür Volkan Ağar, Deputy Minister of Trade; and Durmuş Ünüvar, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

The economic partnership between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, which has shown steady growth in recent years, is reflected in official statistics. By the end of 2025, the total volume of bilateral trade reached US $ 2.2 billion. The immediate joint target of Ankara and Ashgabat is to increase trade to US $ 5 billion. /// nCa, 4 June 2026 [photo credit: TRT Haber, social nets of Cevdet Yilmaz]