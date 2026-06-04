Turkmen-American Business Forum Held in Ashgabat: New Vectors of Partnership Outlined

On 3 June, a comprehensive series of major business events took place in Ashgabat with the participation of a representative delegation of American companies that arrived in the Turkmen capital led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–US Business Council. The key events of the day were the Turkmen-American Business Forum and a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Business Forum

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan served as the central venue for practical dialogue, hosting the Turkmen-American Business Forum. This was reported by the International Information Center of Turkmenistan (THP).

The Turkmen delegation at the events was led by Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. The US delegation was led by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council.

Around ten companies were among the participants of the meeting, including:

Climate Compass (environmental solutions and climate projects)

(environmental solutions and climate projects) John Deere and CNH Industrial (agricultural machinery)

and (agricultural machinery) Westport Trading Europe Limited (oil refining and engineering)

(oil refining and engineering) Palo Alto Networks (high technology and cybersecurity)

(high technology and cybersecurity) Coca-Cola, Valley Irrigation, Sig Sauer, and others.

Addressing the participants, the co-chairs noted that leading American companies have been successfully operating in the Turkmen market for many years, participating in the modernization of key economic sectors. Representatives of the US business community confirmed their high interest in deepening their presence in the country and investing in new projects.

During the sessions, the sides outlined detailed cooperation plans for the near future. The energy sector, transport and communications, the agribusiness complex, and the high-tech sector were designated as absolute priorities.

The discussions focused on prospects for interaction in the oil and gas, industrial, and transport-communication sectors, as well as in the electric power industry, financial and banking sector, trade, agriculture, ecology, and other fields.

On the sidelines of the forum, meetings were held between representatives of relevant ministries, departments, and private companies of Turkmenistan and American businessmen, during which joint plans and projects were discussed.

Talks at the MFA of Turkmenistan

Prospects for expanding the interstate dialogue were discussed during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and Eric Stewart.

The sides highly praised the activities of the Turkmenistan–US Business Council, describing it as an effective and reputable platform for strengthening direct contacts between the public and private sectors of the two countries.

During the talks, it was emphasized that the Council’s work directly contributes to the diversification of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

The sides confirmed their mutual interest in building up long-term partnership in such strategic areas as transport, logistics, energy, the oil and gas sector, and agriculture./// nCa, 3 June 2026