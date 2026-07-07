National Leader of Turkmenistan Shares Memories of Ayatollah Khamenei and Discusses Bilateral Ties in Interview with IRIB

The National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave an interview to Seyed Mohsen Hosseini of Iran’s IRIB television network during his visit to Iran.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov shared memories of his meetings with Ayatollah Khamenei, the first of which took place in 1998. He also highlighted the key achievements of Turkmen-Iranian cooperation during his 15 years as President of Turkmenistan.

During this period, annual bilateral trade exceeded $5 billion, with yearly growth of at least 115–150 percent. Major joint projects included the construction of roads, bridges, gas pipelines, and power transmission lines.

Expressing Turkmenistan’s position on current international developments, Berdimuhamedov emphasized that in these challenging times, Turkmenistan adheres to a policy of “open doors,” provides humanitarian assistance, and stands firmly for peace.

Here is the translation of the full text of the interview, as published by TDH:

Question: Respected National Leader of the Turkmen People, we are glad to see you on Iranian soil! Your support and sympathy for the Iranian people at this difficult time are very important to our nation and state, and the Iranian side is deeply grateful to you for this. Iran and Turkmenistan are neighboring brotherly nations.

Could you please begin by sharing your memories of your meetings with the late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and tell us about their significance?

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Thank you very much! Since ancient times, the Turkmen people have cherished the bonds of friendship and brotherhood. Turkmenistan and Iran are neighboring brotherly countries that maintain warm and respectful relations.

As you noted, the late Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei was an outstanding figure, recognized not only in his homeland but far beyond its borders.

Our first meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei took place in the spring of 1998 during a visit to the brotherly country. At that time, I was serving as Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, and that meeting left a deep impression on me. Twenty-eight years have passed since then. In 2001, I was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Education, Science, Healthcare, and Culture.

From 2007, for 15 years, I served my people and homeland as the head of the Turkmen state.

In 2022, the people elected me National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. Throughout all my years in public office, I had the opportunity to meet with the Supreme Leader of Iran.

At every meeting, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei consistently impressed with his kindness, erudition, wisdom, and foresight, offering many valuable insights and advice.

The Turkmen and Iranian peoples share a long-standing tradition of respecting elders and showing care for the younger generation. That is why he always shared his thoughts on politics, trade and economic relations, as well as on cultural and humanitarian issues that bring our peoples closer together. These meetings, held in the interests of two nations bound by deep historical ties, yielded significant results.

Years of acquaintance and dialogue with the Supreme Leader served only to benefit our two countries.

Q: You have shared your memories of the Supreme Leader. Could you please elaborate on the most memorable moments that particularly stood out to you?

GB: All of our meetings were memorable in their own way. However, every time we met, the Supreme Leader, drawing on the ancient wisdom that “a neighbor is a helper on Judgment Day,” would say: “For us, you are not just neighbors — you are blood brothers.”

In my view, all of our conversations were extremely important. When it came to politics, we often discussed peace and prosperity not only for our two countries, but for the entire region and the world as a whole. As you know, Turkmenistan is the only country in the world whose neutral status has been recognized three times by the United Nations. This is why we frequently exchanged views on maintaining peace and achieving sustainable development.

He also offered many valuable insights on trade and economic cooperation. Both the Turkmen and Iranian peoples — and the Islamic world in general — share the understanding that if a person wishes to live a worthy life, they must build roads and bridges.

In this context, it is worth noting that over the years, Turkmenistan and Iran have jointly constructed numerous highways, railways, and bridges. As the Supreme Leader used to say: “The whole essence of this noble work lies in enabling peoples to stay connected with one another.” To me, this is one of the deepest and most memorable moments of our conversations.

It is impossible in today’s interview to fully encompass the entire life and legacy of this remarkable man. He accomplished an incredible amount for his people and their well-being. Indeed, building roads and bridges serves to strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood.

The Supreme Leader and I frequently discussed trade and economic ties that go back centuries, as well as our shared historical and cultural roots. We also, of course, talked about the upbringing of the younger generation. This is why we maintain close contacts with Iranian scholars, poets, and writers. In Turkmenistan, we have an Institute of Manuscripts. In this context, we spoke about the importance of studying our common heritage — something that holds great significance for both sides. As you know, more than three million Turkmens currently live in Iran’s Golestan Province. For this reason, the Supreme Leader and I often exchanged ideas on how to further strengthen friendship and brotherhood between our peoples.

Our world-renowned poet and thinker, Magtymguly, rests in Iran, and our people have the opportunity to make pilgrimages to his burial site. Together, we honor his memory and cherish his poetic legacy. There are many such examples.

As I mentioned earlier, during my 15 years of leadership in Turkmenistan, numerous major projects were implemented: the construction of gas pipelines and power transmission lines, as well as railways and highways. During our joint efforts, annual trade turnover exceeded $5 billion, consistently growing by at least 115 to 150 percent each year. Iran borders several countries, but its longest border is with Turkmenistan — more than 1,500 kilometers. The Supreme Leader always emphasized: “Our border is a border of friendship and brotherhood.” This reflects what an outstanding personality he truly was.

Q: The fact that the Turkmen people hold our Supreme Leader in such high esteem and remember him with great respect is a great honor for us.

GB: The Turkmen people have always treated the Supreme Leader with the deepest respect. His guidance and wise counsel were extremely valuable to us. During our meetings, we discussed virtually every aspect of human life — from birth to old age.

Of course, we also touched upon religious matters. As you know, Turkmenistan is a secular, democratic state, yet we deeply honor our faith, our ancient traditions, spiritual values, and Muslim customs in general. In this regard, the Supreme Leader’s advice carries great importance, especially for young people.

Incidentally, the Embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan is located next to the Agricultural University. On this subject, the Supreme Leader once said: “The embassy staff tell me how well-mannered your students are: the young men wear traditional skullcaps, and the girls have two braids. This is the result of your commitment to your ancestral traditions and customs, and to the path you have chosen.”

I would like to particularly emphasize that in the upbringing of the younger generation, both our national culture and our spiritual, Islamic traditions play a tremendous role.

During our last meeting, the Supreme Leader asked me: “Brother, are you building a mosque and a madrasa?” He then explained his thought: “A mosque is the house of Allah, but building a madrasa is an even more significant endeavor.” He placed special emphasis on the fact that constructing a madrasa is a blessed deed that opens the path to true spiritual wisdom for a person.

At that same meeting, he said: “Brother, because of my work, I hardly ever leave the house. But when you finish building the mosque, I very much want to visit it.”

All these moments once again confirm how deeply thoughtful he was, a man of remarkably broad vision.

Combining political and economic work with humanitarian, cultural, and religious activities is an immense undertaking. As I have said before, in our culture it is customary to honor elders and show respect to the younger generation. Every meeting with the Supreme Leader left an indelible mark on my soul. This is why the Turkmen people hold him in such profound respect.

Q: We have here a photograph from one of your meetings with the Supreme Leader. What do you feel when you look at it?

GB: If I am not mistaken, this is a photo from our last meeting. I was filled with a sense of joy at how productive our conversation had been and how sincere our friendship and brotherhood truly were.

However, every one of us has our own earthly path, ordained by the Almighty.

We will offer prayers that the Almighty grant eternal peace to the soul of the Supreme Leader of Iran and that his resting place be in Paradise.

Q: As you know, difficult situations continue to arise around the world. Thoughtful steps are needed to prevent such developments. What is your position and the position of the Turkmen people on this issue?

GB: As I mentioned earlier, there is a saying: “A neighbor is a helper on Judgment Day.” To answer your question directly: in these difficult situations, we have kept our borders open and provided humanitarian assistance. We did not stand aside. We pursue a policy of “open doors.”

Turkmenistan, guided by the principles of balance, equality, well-being, and peace, is a country whose neutral status has been recognized three times by the United Nations. Therefore, the head of your state, like your people, is undoubtedly well aware of the just and peace-loving policy we are pursuing today.

In conclusion, I would like to emphasize one key point: there are no winners in war. A bullet does not choose its target — whether it is a child or a soldier, it makes no difference. This is why the Turkmen people consistently and clearly state their position on the international stage.

Q: When the name of the late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, is mentioned in the future, what would you like to say?

GB: I will answer in one phrase: his work continues.

IRIB: Respected National Leader of the Turkmen People, we are grateful to you for expressing condolences to the Iranian people at this difficult time, for sharing our grief, and for your answers to our questions./// nCa, 7 July 2026