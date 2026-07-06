From the Caspian fields to Galkynysh: CEO of PETRONAS Carigali Highlights the Significance of New Malaysia-Turkmenistan Agreements

Turkmenistan and Malaysia recently signed a comprehensive package of energy agreements, marking a new milestone in their 30-year history of mutually beneficial partnership. The signing ceremony took place during the official visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Turkmenistan.

Ismadi bin Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd, commented on the significance of the signed documents in an article published in the Turkmenistan newspaper. The key takeaways of the article are as follows:

Expanding Caspian Presence and 100% Participation

During the international scientific and practical conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Malaysia-Turkmenistan energy partnership, PETRONAS concluded new agreements with the State Concern “Turkmennebit” and the State Enterprise “Khazarnebit”. These agreements will strengthen the company’s position in the Caspian Sea and expand the scope of its exploration, development, and production activities in Turkmenistan.

One of the most significant developments was the signing of a new Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) covering “Block-19” and “Block-20” in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. According to the document, PETRONAS will hold a 100% participating interest in these projects.

Concurrently, a Cooperation Agreement on 2D seismic studies signed between SC “Turkmennebit” and PETRONAS Carigali will ensure the collection of new seismic data to complement existing information, allowing for a deeper study of the blocks in the northern part of the Caspian Sea.

“These agreements symbolize a joint commitment to efforts aimed at unlocking future opportunities, achieving a more advanced development of subsurface structures, and further strengthening Turkmenistan’s position in energy supply both regionally and globally”, emphasized Ismadi bin Ismail.

Diversification and Access to the Galkynysh Mega-Field

Furthermore, the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Malaysia signed a Framework Agreement on long-term cooperation in the development of Turkmenistan’s hydrocarbon resources.

This Agreement establishes a solid foundation for broader areas of cooperation, including exploring development opportunities at the Galkynysh gas field, oil and gas processing, and assessing potential in sectors such as gas chemicals, transportation, marketing, and related sectors.

In this context, the agreement concluded between SC “Turkmengaz” and PETRONAS Carigali International Ventures Sdn Bhd is of paramount importance.

Contribution to Human Capital Development

Alongside hydrocarbon development, PETRONAS contributes extensively to developing professional skills and enhancing the capacity of local specialists in Turkmenistan. Over the past 30 years, the company has trained 235 local technical staff and provided scholarships for 188 Turkmen students to study at the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) in Malaysia, a world-class technical university.

Moreover, PETRONAS actively supports social initiatives aimed at community well-being, such as the renovation of a local school in the Kiyanly settlement.

These long-term investments have fostered a highly skilled local workforce. To date, more than 1,000 Turkmen citizens have been employed, making up over 90% of the company’s personnel in the country.

Alongside the core operations of PETRONAS, they demonstrate a shared commitment to education, skills development, and creating long-term value through meaningful partnership. ///nCa, 6 July 2026