Turkmen Flag in the in the World Cup Stands: How Kerim Amansaryyev Represents Turkmenistan at the Football Festival in North America



Liliya Zhirnova

The FIFA World Cup, currently taking place in North America, has become a gathering point not only for the world’s finest football players but also for fans of diverse nationalities. Among them is Kerim Amansaryyev, a Turkmen national who traveled to the matches not just for the love of the game, but with an important mission — to represent Turkmenistan in the stands of the global tournament.

Kerim hails from the village of Gyаmi in the Ahal Velayat. Today, the 26-year-old software engineer is completing an internship at Applied Medical, a high-tech American company. Despite his demanding schedule, the young specialist finds time for his lifelong passion: football. Kerim attended four matches of the world championship: Iran vs. New Zealand, Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Paraguay vs. Australia, and Spain vs. Austria.

For Kerim, football is more than just a game; it is a bridge between cultures. Even on the other side of the world, he maintains a deep connection to his homeland. He attends the stadiums not merely as a neutral spectator, but as a representative of his country — wearing a traditional Turkmen takhya skullcap and holding the State Flag of Turkmenistan.

“Since my school days, I haven’t missed a single match of the Turkmenistan national team,” Kerim shares. “And though our national team is unfortunately not playing in this tournament, these national symbols help me recreate the exact emotions and sense of pride I felt while cheering for our players back in our home stadiums.”

A Bridge Between Cultures



According to Kerim, the national symbols have served as a unique cultural bridge, helping him make dozens of new acquaintances with fans from various countries.

“The takhya and the State Flag of Turkmenistan have been excellent conversation starters. People would approach me both inside the stadium and on their way to the matches, asking where I was from. Some recognized our flag immediately, while others inquired about the country, but almost everyone commented on how beautiful the flag is. Many also asked about the takhya. Those familiar with Central Asian culture initially assumed it was an Uzbek or Kazakh tubeteika. But when I explained that it is a Turkmen national headdress, the conversation immediately shifted to Turkmenistan — people were genuinely interested in

learning about our country and its traditions.”

The Spain vs. Austria match was particularly memorable for Kerim. The fans sitting nearby not only asked to take photos with the State Flag of Turkmenistan but also helped him hold the banner aloft during the game, clearing space so it could be clearly seen from the stands.

Kerim’s colleagues at Applied Medical showed no less interest in the traditional headdress.

“For some matches, I had to head out straight from work, so I would come to the office already in my fan gear. My colleagues were fascinated by the headdress; they asked all about the takhya, and after every match, they made sure to ask how everything went,” he says.

The Atmosphere of a Grand Celebration

Kerim highly praises the organization of the tournament in the US, particularly regarding logistics and security. A well-coordinated shuttle bus system allows fans to travel between cities effortlessly.

The stadium in Los Angeles made a special impression on him. “It is striking in its scale and comfort,” the engineer notes. “Regardless of the ticket category or seating arrangements, the view of the pitch is perfect. The clever architecture of the canopy diffuses the sunlight, allowing everyone to enjoy the game even under a bright sun.”

The young man admits that witnessing the world championship matches with his own eyes is a fantastic experience. In the stadium stands, fans stop being just “dots on a screen” as they appear on television. They become real people with diverse and fascinating stories, all united by a shared passion.

Advice for Future Professionals

When asked what he would wish for young people dreaming of an international career, Kerim offers a thoughtful response:

“It’s important to be consistent in your actions and strive to maintain a clear mind to see things through to the end. And, of course, don’t be afraid to make new connections. The world opens up to us through people—new encounters broaden your perspective on familiar things and often become the key factor in success. Travel, develop yourselves, and never forget who you are and where you come from.”

Every match ends with a final whistle, but the impressions, meetings, and friendships remain for a long time. For Kerim, this World Cup has been not only the fulfillment of a long-held dream but also a chance to tell the world about Turkmenistan. His story serves as a reminder: you don’t need a professional title or an official diplomatic post to be an ambassador for your homeland. Sometimes, it is enough just to be yourself, cherish your traditions, and share them with the world with pride. ///nCa, 6 July 2026

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