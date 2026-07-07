Cappadocia celebrates its equestrian heritage with  the ‘2nd Cappadocia Horse and Equestrian Culture Festival’

Cappadocia, Türkiye’s world-renowned destination famous for its fairy chimneys, cave hotels, underground cities, and a wide range of tourist activities, beginning with sunrise hot air balloon tours, welcomed more than 4.5 million visitors in 2025, further solidifying its position as one of Türkiye’s leading cultural tourism destinations. Beyond its surreal landscapes that captivate travellers from across the world, Cappadocia offers a wealth of unique attractions and authentic local experiences. Among these, horseback riding has become one of the most popular ways to explore the region’s breathtaking valleys and distinctive terrain. The region known historically as “the land of beautiful horses” builds on its rich equestrian heritage and is now preparing to welcome visitors from all around the world to one of the region’s most anticipated events: the 2nd Cappadocia Horse and Equestrian Culture Festival, which will take place from 3–5 July 2026 at the Göreme Festival Area.

Three Full Days dedicated to ‘Horse Culture and Heritage’

The “Land of Beautiful Horses,” Cappadocia, provides the perfect setting for a festival dedicated to celebrating the enduring bond between humans and horses. Over three days, visitors will experience a program of traditional and contemporary horse shows, featuring Turkish and international performers, as well as equestrian competitions such as mounted archery, horseback displays, and traditional racing events.

Beyond the arena, the festival will offer an immersive cultural journey through exhibitions, talks, and panel discussions exploring the history and evolution of horse culture across civilisations. Concerts and live performances set against Cappadocia’s breathtaking landscape will further enhance the festival atmosphere, creating a truly memorable experience for guests from around the world. The program will also include a wide range of additional activities, such as children’s play zones, guided horseback riding experiences for visitors, traditional equestrian demonstrations like javelin throwing (cirit), and horse beauty contests, further enriching the overall festival experience.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover the distinctive flavours of Nevşehir cuisine, which gained international recognition following its inclusion in the Michelin GUIDE. Combining culture, heritage, gastronomy, and spectacular scenery, the festival promises an authentic taste of the region.

The festival, with its unique blend of equestrian traditions, cultural experiences, gastronomy, and Cappadocia’s iconic landscapes, is poised to welcome visitors from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of horse culture in the heart of Türkiye.

The Essence of Cappadocia

Visit and See: Discover Cappadocia’s unique heritage through its rock-cut churches, ancient cave dwellings, and remarkable underground cities, including the UNESCO-listed Göreme Open Air Museum.

Discover Cappadocia’s unique heritage through its rock-cut churches, ancient cave dwellings, and remarkable underground cities, including the UNESCO-listed Göreme Open Air Museum. Experience: Explore the region through hiking, cycling, cultural workshops, and unforgettable hot-air balloon flights that reveal Cappadocia’s iconic fairy-chimney landscapes from above.

Explore the region through hiking, cycling, cultural workshops, and unforgettable hot-air balloon flights that reveal Cappadocia’s iconic fairy-chimney landscapes from above. Stay: Experience luxury cave hotels where historic settings are paired with personalised service, world-class wellness facilities, and exceptional comfort.

Experience luxury cave hotels where historic settings are paired with personalised service, world-class wellness facilities, and exceptional comfort. Taste: Savour authentic regional flavours with MICHELIN-starred restaurants and dive into culinary adventures, award-winning dining, and distinctive local wines shaped by Cappadocia’s centuries-old culinary and winemaking traditions.

///nCa, 7 July 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)