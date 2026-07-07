South Korea Launches Youth Support Group to Promote Historic First Korea-Central Asia Summit

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially mobilized a unique, youth-led diplomatic initiative to generate nationwide interest and international momentum for the upcoming inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit.

On 3 July 2026, the Ministry hosted a formal launch ceremony in Seoul for the newly appointed “Supporters for the First Korea-Central Asia Summit 2026.”

The specialized public relations group brings together 20 young people, evenly split between 10 Korean nationals and 10 Central Asian residents currently living in South Korea, representing Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Divided into five collaborative teams, the Supporters are tasked with executing a comprehensive three-month campaign. Their mandate includes:

Digital Outreach: Producing and distributing creative online public relations content.

Producing and distributing creative online public relations content. Institutional Engagement: Conducting official visits to the Seoul-based Embassies of the five Central Asian states and related organizations.

Conducting official visits to the Seoul-based Embassies of the five Central Asian states and related organizations. Knowledge Exchange: Participating in expert-led seminars, cultural exchange programs, and diplomatic talk shows.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Chung Eui-hae stated in her welcoming speech that the activities of the Supporters will symbolically represent the future-oriented cooperation between Korea and Central Asian countries, and hoped that the Supporters’ activities will help them grow into global citizens with a broad worldview.

The Preparatory Office for the First Korea-Central Asia Summit 2026 confirmed that it plans to work hand-in-hand with the youth group to directly engage the public via the summit’s official social media channels.

The first-ever “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” Summit is scheduled to take place in Seoul, South Korea on 16–17 September 2026. Leaders from the five Central Asian states (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) will gather with South Korean officials to elevate regional cooperation across politics, economics, and culture./// nCa, 7 July 2026