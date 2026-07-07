nCa has launched a new product line – Strategic Intelligence Briefs (SIBs)

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Turkmenistan is shifting from pure gas exporter to a regional Connectivity Hub — deliberately linking Central Asia, Caspian, Middle East, and South Asia. In H1 2026, transport, energy, digital customs, industry, and diplomacy started operating as one coordinated system.

Energy remains core, but now funds broader industrial growth and logistics. Six independent evidence streams converge — giving high confidence in this direction (70% probability of accelerated progress).

Biggest opportunities: Intersections — logistics + industrial parks, digital trade, energy value-add, smart infrastructure.

Risk: Execution, not politics. Watch delivery.

Why act: Position early at the convergence points for asymmetric upside in a diversifying strategic player. The shift is real — get in while the architecture is forming.

Pages – 23

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