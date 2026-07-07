Central Asia’s Quiet Confidence: Forging a “New” Regional Identity in Turbulent Times

Tariq Saeedi

In an era defined by great-power rivalry, supply chain disruptions, and climate upheaval, Central Asia is refusing to be a passive bystander.

Once dismissed as a post-Soviet periphery or a theater for the latest “Great Game,” the region—comprising Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan—is increasingly viewing itself as a cohesive actor with strategic depth, shared heritage, and growing agency.

Leaders speak of a “New Central Asia,” not as rhetoric, but as a deliberate project of regional consolidation amid uncertainty.

This self-perception marks a profound evolution. — After decades of internal divisions and external dominance, Central Asian capitals are betting on unity, multi-alignment, and pragmatic resilience to navigate a multipolar world. The results are visible in resolved border disputes, rising intra-regional trade, and ambitious strategies like “Central Asia – 2040.”

Yet this confidence is tempered by realism: the region’s leaders and societies know that talk of unity must translate into tangible cooperation if they are to avoid being squeezed by larger neighbors.

From Fragmentation to a Shared “We”

For much of the post-1991 period, Central Asia struggled with Soviet legacies—artificial borders, water disputes, and economic dislocation. Early predictions often focused on conflict in the Fergana Valley or proxy struggles among Russia, China, and the West. Today, the narrative from within has flipped.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has articulated a vision of a region entering “a new, historically significant stage,” where borders become “bridges of friendship” and proximity is an opportunity. Consultative meetings of Central Asian heads of state, once modest, have become platforms for trust-building, culminating in proposals for a more institutionalized “Community of Central Asia.”

The 2024–2025 period saw landmark border agreements, notably between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, underscoring a shift from competition to collaboration.

At the heart of this is an emerging regional identity. It rests on historical kinship—Turkic and Persian cultural threads, Silk Road legacies—and mutual recognition of interdependence. As one analysis notes, this identity celebrates national distinctiveness while fostering a collective sense of belonging: “We, the peoples of Central Asia.” Initiatives to promote joint cultural and educational efforts aim to instill this in younger generations.

This is not abstract idealism. It serves a practical purpose in turbulent times.

Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted traditional ties and remittances, while China’s economic heft brings both investment (infrastructure, green energy) and anxieties over debt and influence.

The United States and Europe offer reform partnerships and market access. Rather than choosing sides, Central Asian states see themselves as skilled multi-aligners—leveraging location, energy resources, and critical minerals for autonomy. Kazakhstan, for instance, increasingly positions itself as a Eurasian “middle power” and bridge; Uzbekistan drives reform and opening.

Pragmatic Optimism Meets Real Challenges

This self-view radiates cautious optimism. Regional trade has grown, transport corridors are advancing, and the region presents itself as a stable platform capable of hosting major international summits. Leaders highlight successes in water diplomacy and climate resilience programs, framing the region as a contributor to global solutions rather than just a victim of desertification or glacier melt.

Public sentiment, while harder to gauge uniformly, shows parallel threads. Surveys indicate pragmatic recognition of economic benefits from partnerships, alongside wariness of over-dependence. A shared regional consciousness is strengthening at the elite level and gradually filtering into societies through improved connectivity and people-to-people ties.

Yet Central Asia’s self-assessment is not blindly triumphalist.

Officials acknowledge persistent hurdles: economic diversification needs, governance and corruption challenges, climate vulnerabilities, and the enduring shadow of Afghanistan.

A formal political union remains distant; differences in size, resources, and foreign policy emphasis persist. Public trust in institutions varies, and daily concerns like inflation and jobs can overshadow grand regional visions.

In this light, the push for identity and unity is also a defensive strategy—building internal resilience so external shocks do not fracture the region. By acting collectively, whether in C5+1 formats with the US or China-Central Asia summits, the states amplify their voice and bargaining power.

Why This Matters Beyond the Region

Central Asia’s evolving self-image carries broader implications. For global supply chains and the green transition, a stable, integrated region rich in minerals and transit routes is an asset. For great powers, it signals that old spheres-of-influence models are outdated; Central Asia demands partnerships based on respect for sovereignty.

Success in deepening integration could inspire other “middle” regions navigating multipolarity.

Failure—or stagnation—risks renewed fragmentation, making the area more vulnerable to external manipulation. The coming years, with initiatives like a potential “Decade of Practical Water Use,” will test whether rhetoric matches delivery.

Central Asia is not declaring victory over turbulence. Instead, it is redefining its place within it: no longer solely at the mercy of history or geography, but actively shaping a shared future. In the words of regional leaders, “Our strength is in unity.” As the world fragments, this inward-looking confidence—pragmatic, culturally grounded, and forward-oriented—may prove one of the region’s most valuable resources.

The question for observers is whether the international community will engage this “New Central Asia” on its own terms, or cling to outdated frameworks. For the region itself, the mirror it holds up today reflects not just aspiration, but a growing belief that it can deliver. /// nCa, 7 July 2026