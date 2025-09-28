VIII Congress of World Religions Convened in Kazakhstan to Forge ‘Synergy for the Future’ Amid Global Tensions

Introduction

The VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions convened in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on September 17-18, 2025. Chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, this international forum brought together more than 100 delegations from approximately 60 countries. Participants included spiritual leaders from major faiths such as Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism, and Shintoism, alongside representatives of international organizations, experts, political figures, and public leaders.

The event’s central theme, “Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future,” underscored the role of interreligious dialogue in addressing global challenges amid rising tensions, conflicts, and geopolitical instability.

Established as a unique platform since its inception, the Congress has facilitated open discussions on contemporary issues. In line with previous recommendations, the Secretariat developed and began implementing a Development Concept through 2033, focusing on peace, constructive coexistence, and moral guidelines. The forum’s declarations are distributed as official UN General Assembly documents, with expectations for the 80th anniversary session to follow suit. Kazakhstan’s historical role as a crossroads of cultures and its model of “unity in diversity” provided a fitting backdrop, exemplified by institutions like the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

Preceding the main sessions, on September 16, the XXIII Secretariat meeting occurred under Maulen Ashimbaev, Speaker of the Senate and Head of the Secretariat.

Additionally, a Special Session on the Protection of Religious Sites, under the UN Alliance of Civilizations, gathered leaders to discuss threats to sacred places. The Congress also featured breakout sessions, the II Forum of Young Religious Leaders, and culminated in the adoption of the “Astana Declaration of Peace – 2025.” President Tokayev’s involvement, including speeches, awards, and bilateral meetings, highlighted Kazakhstan’s commitment to spiritual diplomacy.

Opening Ceremony and President Tokayev’s Address

The plenary session on September 17 opened with President Tokayev welcoming participants as “messengers of peace” under the banner of humanism.

He described the global situation as marked by escalating tensions, increased conflicts, and a deteriorating agenda, emphasizing the need for lessons from history and constructive dialogue. Tokayev praised the Congress’s exceptional role in guiding humanity toward noble goals and expressed gratitude to attendees.

Highlighting the forum’s history, the President noted its function as a platform for addressing key challenges. He referenced the Development Concept to 2033, which outlines goals for peace and moral guidelines amid geopolitical tensions.

Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s legacy of peaceful coexistence among major religions, with over 4,000 religious associations representing 18 faiths. Sacred sites like the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), mosques, churches, synagogues, and the Buddhist Center in Almaty are preserved, symbolizing unity and cultural diversity. Examples include the underground Beket Ata Mosque, Tamgaly-Tas petroglyphs, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson’s grave, and Lake Mariamkol.

Addressing global trends, Tokayev invoked Rudyard Kipling’s quote on East and West, cautioning against ultra-nationalism fused with patriotism and clashes between conservative and liberal ideologies. He affirmed Kazakhstan’s focus on tolerance, suppressing attempts to undermine “unity in diversity” under the “Law and Order” concept. The President detailed domestic reforms, including human rights enhancements, the Constitutional Court, strengthened ombudsman, and the 2022 constitutional referendum establishing a “strong President, influential Parliament, accountable Government.” Innovations like a single seven-year presidential term and bans on relatives in office were highlighted, alongside a proposal for a unicameral Parliament.

Economically, Tokayev emphasized digital modernization, artificial intelligence adoption, industrial frameworks, energy upgrades, transport potential, investment cycles, and human capital development. Initiatives include supporting teachers, doctors, scientists, youth, and declaring 2025 the Year of Working Professions. Environmental efforts feature the “Taza Kazakhstan” project, aiming for a “Just, Clean, Safe, Strong, and Digital Kazakhstan.”

On global issues, the President warned of intercultural tensions, trade wars, arms races, hybrid conflicts, refugee crises, and nuclear risks. He urged religious leaders to prevent chaos, citing initiatives like the Document on Human Fraternity, Mecca Declaration, Bahrain Forum, and Abrahamic Family House.

Tokayev proposed harnessing spiritual diplomacy in organizations like the UN, CICA, OIC, OSCE, SCO, CIS, ASEAN, and the League of Arab States. He reiterated his idea of a “Peace Movement” under the Congress, uniting believers, politicians, NGOs, experts, and youth for non-politicized calls against violence.

Millions of people still suffer from hunger, epidemics, environmental degradation, and climate change. Kazakhstan is making significant efforts to reduce poverty, address environmental issues, and provide humanitarian aid. As part of the Islamic world, Kazakhstan initiated the Islamic Organization for Food Security within the OIC. Tokayev proposed a joint document on religious leaders’ role in combating climate change, emphasizing environmental responsibility rooted in spiritual traditions.

Regarding technology, the President highlighted ethical lags in AI, big data, and bioengineering. He advocated religious involvement in digital discussions and proposed an Interreligious Commission on AI Ethics to create “commandments for algorithms,” ensuring respect for dignity, non-discrimination, and human control.

Tokayev reaffirmed humanistic values like mercy and justice, rejecting religion’s misuse for violence. He noted the post-secular era’s rise of religion in society and the synthesis of spiritual wisdom with expert knowledge. Emphasizing youth, he supported the Young Religious Leaders Forum and quoted a Kazakh proverb on unity conquering peaks. The speech concluded with hopes for global harmony through collective efforts.

During the session, Tokayev presented awards: the Order of Dostyk (2nd degree) to Li Guangfu and Samir Shantilal Somaya; the Shapagat medal to Muhammad Mehdi Imanipur; the Astana International Prize to Miguel Ángel Moratinos; Honorary Medals to figures like Nazir Mohammed Ayad, Kamil Samigullin, and others; and Goodwill Ambassador insignia to Muhammad Zia Ul-Haq, Afra Al-Sabri, Michael Hübner, and Bulat Sarsenbaev.

Key Events and Bilateral Meetings

The Congress included breakout sessions on topical issues. Pope Leo XIV sent a welcoming message. Tokayev held meetings with Patriarch Kirill (awarding him the Order of Altyn Kyran), Jewish representatives, Patriarch Theophilos III, Moratinos, a Chinese delegation, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Omar Habtoor Al-Dari, and Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Duaini.

The Special Session on Religious Sites, thanked by Tokayev, focused on protecting shrines as foundations of civilization. An expert roundtable explored spiritual diplomacy’s synergy with science.

The Astana Declaration of Peace – 2025

Adopted on September 18, the Declaration, read by George Jacob Kuwakado, comprises 34 points reflecting consensus among leaders. It commits to deepening dialogue for peace amid conflicts, urging promotion of tolerance and rejecting hatred. Religious leaders are seen as moral guides supporting peacemaking.

Key points include supporting the UN Alliance’s session, endorsing documents like the Human Fraternity and Mecca Declaration, and honoring Pope Francis’s legacy. Concerns address conflicts, nuclear threats, support for vulnerable groups, inequality, and radicalism. Extremism, terrorism, and religious hatred are condemned, with calls for education against radicalism and minority rights protection.

The Declaration emphasizes women’s and youth’s roles, sustainable development, environmental protection, and responsible AI use. It supports Tokayev’s global peace movement, instructs the Secretariat on a climate document and AI principles, and proposes an International Online Center for Spiritual Knowledge.

The IX Congress is set for 2028 in Astana, recognizing Kazakhstan as a dialogue center and thanking Tokayev for hospitality. The Declaration will be distributed globally, including at the UN’s 80th session.

II Forum of Young Religious Leaders

Held on September 18, themed “Youth for Peaceful Coexistence: Synergy for the Future,” the forum hosted delegations from about 20 countries. Opened by Maulen Ashimbaev, it stressed youth’s responsibility in peace-building via “building bridges, not walls.” Forum-talks used interactive Mentimeter for discussions on youth’s role in dialogue.

Continuing from 2024, it addressed polarization and intolerance. The final communiqué, “Youth for Peaceful Coexistence,” commits to tolerance, justice, and cooperation, affirming interfaith dialogue’s role in global challenges.

Closing Ceremony and President Tokayev’s Address

At the closing, Tokayev noted the unity despite differences, praising the Declaration as embodying shared ideas. He highlighted constructive dialogue, condemnation of violence, and discussions on crises, inequality, environment, and AI. Supporting spiritual diplomacy, he endorsed recommendations on climate and AI documents, and commended the UN session and youth forum.

Tokayev emphasized protecting religious sites, youth’s continuity, and expert synergy. He backed a unified religious voice for peace, contributing to a just world order. Affirming Kazakhstan’s support, he outlined plans to expand partnerships and promote ideas. Concluding, he stressed peace as a treasure, thanked participants, and expressed confidence in growing unity.

Significance and Future Outlook

The VIII Congress reinforced interreligious dialogue’s vital role in navigating global crises, from conflicts to climate and technology. Kazakhstan’s model of tolerance, reforms, and initiatives like the Peace Movement and AI ethics commission position it as a leader in spiritual diplomacy. The Declaration’s dissemination and planned events, including the 2026 Regional Summit on Environment, ensure ongoing impact. With the IX Congress in 2028, the forum continues as a beacon for harmony, uniting diverse voices for a synergistic future. ///nCa, 28 September 2025 (photo credit – Akorda)