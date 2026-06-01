Festive Events in Honor of International Children’s Day Held in Ashgabat (UPDATED)

On 1 June 2026, festive events dedicated to International Children’s Day were held throughout Turkmenistan. In Ashgabat, the main celebrations took place in the capital’s “Ashgabat” Culture and Leisure Park, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The event was organized by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education, Healthcare, and Medical Industry, and the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan, jointly with UN agencies and supported by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Fund for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by:

Redjep Bazarov, Manager of Affairs of the Apparatus of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Executive Director and Vice-President of the Charitable Fund;

Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan;

Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan.

The speakers noted that comprehensive care for the younger generation, their harmonious development, health, proper upbringing, and education remain an unwavering priority of Turkmenistan’s state policy.

Special emphasis was placed on the effectiveness of cooperation between the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Fund for Assistance to Children in Need of Care and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which is aimed at creating favorable conditions for the comprehensive development of children and strengthening their well-being.

The guests of the event were treated to performances by children from the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center and ensembles from the “Jahan” Creative Center. The festive atmosphere was enhanced by colorful theatrical productions, musical, and dance numbers that showcased the talent, creativity, and skills of the young artists.

A rich entertainment program was organized for the children, including quizzes, contests, educational games, and sports competitions, which brought the participants plenty of positive emotions, the joy of communication, and unforgettable impressions./// nCa, 1 June 2026

UN Turkmenistan Press Release:

Turkmenistan Celebrates International Children’s Day with Inclusive Festival

Ashgabat, 1 June 2026 — The United Nations system in Turkmenistan, in partnership with Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Charity Fund for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, marked the International Day for Protection of Children with a vibrant and inclusive festival held at Ashgabat Park.

The event brought together government partners, United Nations agencies, diplomatic community, civil society organizations, parents, and children to celebrate children’s rights and promote their well-being through interactive learning, creativity, and play.

Designed as a dynamic festival, the event featured themed activity stations led by United Nations agencies, including UNICEF, UNDP, WHO, UNFPA, UNODC, and OHCHR, offering children opportunities to learn about their rights, healthy lifestyles, environmental protection, and inclusion.

Speaking at the opening, Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, emphasized that the day is both a celebration and a call to action, highlighting that every child has the right to health, education, safety, and a dignified future.

“Today’s festival in Ashgabat Park is a clear example of how, through play, creativity, and interaction, we can engage children on important topics such as their rights, healthy lifestyles, environmental protection, and mutual respect.”

In her remarks, Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan, reaffirmed the importance of partnerships in advancing children’s well-being: “Every child deserves an opportunity to grow up healthy, safe, supported, and able to reach their full potential. Achieving this requires strong partnerships.”

The festival also demonstrated a strong commitment to inclusion, providing a space where children of all abilities could participate and express themselves.

Participants engaged in a wide range of interactive activities, including educational games on children’s rights, climate awareness sessions, health education activities, arts and crafts, and sports — all aimed at supporting children’s development, inclusion and encouraging their active participation in society.

The United Nations system in Turkmenistan reaffirmed its continued commitment to supporting national efforts to ensure that every child can thrive, grow, and reach their full potential. As part of ongoing efforts, the partners will continue organizing activities throughout the summer, including child rights camps and awareness campaigns, to further promote children’s development and well-being. ///UN Turkmenistan