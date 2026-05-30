Ashgabat Hosts “Journey to Europe” Festival to Celebrate Europe Day

The Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan hosted a vibrant “Journey to Europe” festival at the Arkach Shopping and Entertainment Center in Ashgabat. Organized as part of the Europe Day celebrations, the event was fully dedicated to the rich culture, diversity, and spirit of cooperation between the two sides. EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa welcomed the guests with an opening speech.

For one day, the mall’s main hall was transformed into an interactive map of Europe. The space was beautifully decorated with the flags of the EU member states, and creative photo zones featuring iconic European landmarks—from the Eiffel Tower to the Brandenburg Gate—were set up for visitors.

The highlight of the day was a large-scale educational and entertaining quest. Special themed stations dedicated to the 27 EU member countries were set up throughout the shopping center, allowing guests to get a closer look at the history, geography, and traditions of European nations.

Each quest participant received a symbolic blue “EU passport.” Upon successfully completing tasks at various stations, participants received stamps in their passports and were awarded prizes, including caps, t-shirts, tote bags, and USB flash drives.

Throughout the day, creative ensembles kept the festive spirit alive. A grand cultural program unfolded on the main stage, featuring artists performing European musical pieces and dance couples delighting the audience with graceful choreographic routines.

The “Journey to Europe” festival once again demonstrated the strong bridges of friendship and cultural mutual understanding between Turkmenistan and the European Union. /// nCa, 30 May 2026 (Photo: Tamir Shakirov)

Here are a few photos from the festival: