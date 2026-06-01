Ashgabat Hosts Large-Scale Celebrations for Turkmen Carpet Day

Turkmenistan has held major celebrations to mark Turkmen Carpet Day, traditionally observed nationwide on the last Sunday of May (falling on 31 May this year). Ashgabat hosted a massive specialized exhibition and the 26th meeting of the World Association of Turkmen Carpet Connoisseurs, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH) reports.

The National Museum of Turkmen Carpet in Ashgabat served as the main venue for the festive events. It showcased an extensive exhibition bringing together both classical carpets and contemporary works of decorative and applied arts.

The opening ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Mejlis, heads of ministries and departments, representatives of public organizations and the media, as well as heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan.

The exhibition featured works produced by enterprises of the “Türkmenhaly” (Turkmen Carpet) State Association alongside private workshops. In addition to traditional carpets adorned with classical göls (carpet ornaments), visitors were presented with new artistic pieces recreated from reproductions of ancient Turkmen weavings, as well as historical household items, including chuvals (large storage bags), khorjuns (saddlebags), kilims, prayer rugs, and horse trappings. Modern carpet portraits, silk products, and souvenir items crafted by domestic entrepreneurs also held a prominent place in the exposition.

A key highlight of the celebrations was an award ceremony honoring outstanding industry workers. By presidential decree, 15 master weavers were awarded the honorary title of “Türkmenistanyň at gazanan halyçysy” (Honored Carpet Weaver of Turkmenistan) for their long-standing diligent work and contributions to the development of the sector.

The national art of carpet weaving also received international recognition. Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), who attended the events, presented a special diploma to the “Türkmenistanyň” State Association for its contribution to developing the carpet-weaving craft within the Turkic world, along with certificates of appreciation to the industry’s finest artisans.

Raev emphasized that the Turkmen carpet is an invaluable asset not only for Turkmenistan but also for global culture, a status previously cemented by its inscription on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In the afternoon, the 26th meeting of the World Association of Turkmen Carpet Connoisseurs took place in the conference hall of “Türkmenhaly”. The forum brought together Turkmen experts, scientists, and cultural figures, as well as international delegates. The meeting proceeded in two thematic panels: “Heavenly Beauty” and “A Living Legend.” Participants discussed the preservation of centuries-old weaving traditions, improvement of working conditions for artisans, and modernization of production infrastructure across the country’s regions.

Festive events, including cultural meetings, competitions, and concerts by national performing artists, were held these days across all provinces of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 1 June 2026 (photo credit: TDH)