President of Turkmenistan Congratulates Citizens on International Children’s Day

Today, on 1 June, Turkmenistan joins the global community in celebrating International Children’s Day. To mark the occasion, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed the nation’s youth and citizens in a festive message published by state media.

In his address, the Head of State emphasized the global significance of the date, noting its role in uniting efforts to protect the rights of the younger generation.

“Uniting the efforts of the world community in ensuring the rights of children to a peaceful, calm, and happy life, International Children’s Day celebrates humanistic ideals—peace and friendship,” the President stated.

He outlined the core priorities of domestic policy aimed at creating a favorable environment for the comprehensive development of young people: “In our country, children are surrounded by special attention and love, for comprehensive care for the younger generation—the future of the mighty Motherland—is one of the priority directions of state policy.”

The country continuously establishes conditions for children to receive a modern education, develop their talents, skills, and abilities, and expand their horizons. Comfortable, state-of-the-art kindergartens, secondary schools, recreation centers, and parks meeting international standards are systematically built in the capital city of Ashgabat, the smart city of Arkadag, and across all regions of the country.

President Berdimuhamedov specifically highlighted the performance of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Fund for Assistance to Children in Need of Care. He noted that the organization carries out “exemplary work for the whole world in providing social support to the young generation, assisting in restoring the health of children in need of care, and creating comfortable conditions for their decent life.”

The Head of State also emphasized the importance of supporting the institution of the family: “Ensuring the social protection of mothers and children is of paramount importance for the harmonious development of society and the state. That is why at the state level, special attention is paid to forming a sense of national pride in everyone, worthily continuing family traditions that have been refined throughout our glorious history, as well as supporting and encouraging large families.”

In conclusion, the President of Turkmenistan reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to active engagement with key international bodies: “Our country actively cooperates with many states and authoritative international organizations, in particular, with the United Nations and its specialized agencies—the Children’s Fund, the Population Fund, the World Health Organization—in such priority areas as healthcare and the protection of the rights and interests of women and children, providing modern education, and raising youth based on high moral values. All this is aimed at strengthening peace, friendship, and benevolent relations, and achieving noble goals.” ///nCa, 1 June 2026