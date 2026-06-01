nCa Special Report – Turkmenistan Iodine Industry Report

Just released – Turkmenistan Iodine Industry Report

Turkmenistan stands at a strategic inflection point in the global iodine industry. The country currently produces approximately 500–525 metric tons of iodine annually — ranking it among the world’s top producers — yet its participation in value chains remains almost entirely confined to the low-margin sale of crude technical-grade iodine. The investment thesis presented in this report is that Turkmenistan can replicate, and in several respects surpass, what lithium has become for Chile and Argentina: a specialized mineral platform capable of supporting a high-value downstream industrial ecosystem.

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Here is the list of contents of this report:

· Turkmenistan Iodine Industry Report

· EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

· GLOBAL IODINE MARKET

o Market Size and Growth

o Supply Concentration: The Strategic Opportunity

· TURKMENISTAN: RESOURCE BASE AND INDUSTRIAL CAPACITY

o Resource Base

· Principal Deposits

o Existing Industrial Infrastructure

o Announced Expansion Programme

· THE VALUE-CHAIN OPPORTUNITY: FROM CRUDE IODINE TO HIGH-VALUE CHEMISTRY

o Medical Imaging Contrast Agents — Highest Priority Tier

o Semiconductor and Electronics Chemicals

o Povidone-Iodine (PVP-I) and Antiseptics — Near-Term Opportunity

o Additional High-Value Segments

· TECHNOLOGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE REQUIREMENTS

o Potential Strategic Partners

· INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK AND RISK ASSESSMENT

o Production Capacity Assessment

o Indicative Production and Revenue Scenarios

o Key Risks and Mitigants

· STRATEGIC CONCLUSIONS

///nCa