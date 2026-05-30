Targeting Africa: Turkmen Electronics Producer to Localize Manufacturing in Eswatini

A delegation from the Turkmen company Aýdyň Gijeler, led by Director General Hydyrberdi Abdurahmanov, held a series of high-level meetings in Abu Dhabi with the leadership of the Southern African Kingdom of Eswatini.

According to the company’s website, Turkmenistan’s leader in the electrical and electronics industry has agreed on the launch of a major high-tech project on the African continent.

The visit’s agenda included meetings with King Mswati III of Eswatini and members of the Kingdom’s Government.

King Mswati III of Eswatini wearing the traditional Turkmen national dress for men during a meeting with the Aýdyň Gijeler delegation.

Following the talks, crucial agreements were reached to launch a large-scale joint project involving the supply of high-tech products and the production of next-generation secure documents, Aýdyň Gijeler emphasized.

The project entails the manufacture and supply of 1,500,000 national identification cards and over 500,000 biometric passports for the citizens of Eswatini.

King Mswati III expressed full readiness to provide comprehensive state support for the project and personally ordered the allocation of 4 hectares of land within the Kingdom to the Turkmen company for the construction of its own production facilities.

Aýdyň Gijeler will produce the passports and ID cards using a highly secure chip platform from the European manufacturer Austrian Cards, incorporating advanced cryptographic and biometric technologies. The documents will fully comply with ICAO and European Union standards.

The practical details of the project—including the delivery schedule, technical specifications, and the establishment of a legal framework—were discussed in depth during separate meetings between the Aýdyň Gijeler delegation and Eswatini’s Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, and Commerce, Industry and Trade.

Meetings between the Aýdyň Gijeler delegation and Eswatini’s Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, and Commerce, Industry and Trade.

“The agreements reached are strategic in nature and lay the foundation for long-term institutional cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Eswatini in digital identification, document management, telecommunications, lighting, road infrastructure, and information technology,” the company commented.

Aýdyň Gijeler has become the first private-sector enterprise from Turkmenistan to achieve strategic cooperation with the Kingdom of Eswatini, thereby laying a solid foundation for the further development of Turkmen-Eswatini trade and economic relations.

According to the Turkmen manufacturer, the decision to localize production “takes Turkmen-Eswatini cooperation to a qualitatively new level and opens up distinct prospects for the further expansion of the Turkmen private sector’s presence across the African continent.” /// nCa, 30 May 2026