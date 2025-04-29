Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan hold the first meeting of the Joint Commission on Transport, Transit and Logistics

On 28-30 April 2025, Bishkek hosts the first meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Kyrgyz Commission on Transport, Transit and Logistics. The meeting is attended by a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan A.Khudaiberdiyev, foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting, topical issues of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics were discussed. Special attention was paid to the intensification of transit traffic, the development of multimodal container routes through the territories of the two countries, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the field of road, rail and water transport.

The importance of using the capabilities of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport to ensure the transportation of Kyrgyz goods in the western direction was emphasized, and issues of providing mutual tariff preferences were also considered.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the consular field with the focus on visa procedures for participants in international transportation.

The Protocol of the first meeting of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Commission on Transport, transit and logistics is expected to be signed following the meeting.

The second meeting of the Joint Commission is scheduled for 2026 in Turkmenistan.

The holding of the first meeting of the commission was another step towards strengthening the partnership between Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic aimed at developing transport and logistics cooperation, enhancing trade ties and enhancing the role of both countries in ensuring international transport corridors. ///nCa, 29 April 2025