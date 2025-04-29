Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization

On 28 April 2025, on the sidelines of the First High-level Forum on Sustainable Development in the Organization for Economic Cooperation (ECO) region in Arkadag, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the main areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ECO, as well as outlined ways to further develop the partnership.

The importance of the initiatives of the esteemed President of Turkmenistan, calling for strengthening the role of this regional organization in the world, was noted. The importance of cooperation between the countries of the format covering the region of Central Asia, the Middle East and South Asia was highlighted.

Energy, transport and communications, trade and economic integration, digitalization, and the development of cultural ties were named among the priority areas of cooperation.

The parties stressed the potential for further building up the partnership, while noting the importance of the Ashgabat Consensus for Action adopted at the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation in November 2021.

Special attention is paid to the unlocking of transport and transit potential. In this regard, the initiative of the Turkmen side to organize an event in commemoration of the Great Silk Road was considered.

Having confirmed the commitment of Turkmenistan and the ECO to a constructive dialogue, the parties expressed confidence in the further progressive development of the partnership. ///MFA Turkmenistan