The National Leader of Turkmenistan us on visit to Kazakhstan – Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov Explore Turkestan

On April 21, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left on a visit to Turkestan, Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan is a time-tested and reliable partner of our country, whose relations are based on long-term and mutual benefit. In recent years, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have attached great importance to the intensification of interstate cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats,” the commentary by the state news agency of Turkmenistan TDH emphasizes.

On the first day of their visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the National Leader of Turkmenistan explored several significant sites in Turkestan.

This region has an exceptionally rich cultural heritage, renowned for its deep-rooted traditions, customs, and craftsmanship. Skilled artisans, following centuries-old practices, continuously refine their techniques in pottery, carpet-making, and weaving. Song and musical rituals, meticulously preserved and passed down through generations, hold a special place in the cultural fabric of the area.

The first stop of the visit was one of the most revered spiritual, historical, and cultural landmarks of the Turkic world—the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As part of the Hazret Sultan National Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum, this medieval architectural masterpiece was built by the order by Emir Timur, with its construction spanning from 1385 to 1405.

Inside the tomb, the Muftis of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan recited verses from the Holy Quran and offered prayers.

Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov got acquainted with the restoration and research work that is actively underway in the mausoleum.

The next stop was the Ethnoaul National Cultural Complex.

The Ethnoaul National Cultural Complex, also located on the territory of the Hazret Sultan Museum Reserve, covers an area of 2,500 square meters. Thirty yurts have an exposition that allows visitors to immerse themselves in the rich history, culture and art of the Kazakh people, as well as get acquainted with their traditions and customs. The hippodrome serves as a venue not only for competitions in traditional sports, but also for competitions typical of ancient nomadic peoples.

In addition, Ethnoaul is a popular venue for festivals of musical and theatrical art, master classes in fine and decorative arts, craft and art exhibitions and other events.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the oriental bazaar, where a diverse selection of grain crops was showcased. They also explored national cuisine and admired the craftsmanship of artisans specializing in woodworking, weaving, felting, pottery, and jewelry making.

The program continued with a theatrical performance highlighting Kazakh customs and traditions.

Additionally, a demonstration showcased the remarkable skills of Taza dogs and hunting birds.

Then the President of Kazakhstan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people visited the tourist information center ‘Turkistan visit centre’.

The center offers a variety of services, including organization of excursions and various events. The tourists can find unique handmade souvenirs.

One of the key tasks of the Turkistan Visit Centre is educational activities: master classes, seminars and exhibitions dedicated to the history and culture of Turkestan are held there. Through these events, visitors can get to know the ancient traditions, crafts and art of the city, as well as take part in interactive programs.

The distinguished guests were briefed on ongoing projects aimed at developing and enhancing the ancient settlement of Kultobe.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov reviewed the museumification efforts at the historical site, where archaeological excavations have been successfully completed across 27 hectares.

Additionally, the concept for the upcoming Artisan Center was unveiled. This future hub will feature artisan workshops, national gastronomic centers, an oriental bazaar, and hotels, enriching the cultural and economic landscape of the region.

On 25 March, Turkestan was officially designated as a “City of Artisans” by the World Craft Council, recognizing its commitment to traditional craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Then Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov went to the Karavansaray Turkistan tourist complex, stylized as oriental fairy tales. This complex offers visitors to get acquainted with the history, crafts, culture and national sports of Turkestan. The complex also houses a modern 115-room hotel.

The shopping and entertainment centers of the complex are designed to accommodate up to 300,000 tourists per year and offer a variety of entertainment, including attractions with 3D effects for fabulous travel. The shopping areas, each having a unique architectural design, feature stores of well-known global brands. The combination of a conceptual hotel, shopping areas and cultural events makes this complex an attractive tourist destination.

The visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to Kazakhstan continues. ///nCa, 22 April 2025 (photo credit – Aqorda)