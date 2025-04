On 21-22 April 2025, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will hold an informal meeting in Turkestan, reported the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

During the talks, prospects for further strengthening the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership, as well as topical issues on the regional agenda, will be discussed. ///nCa, 20 April 2025