Turkmenistan Introduces Electronic Visa Provisions into Migration Legislation

Amendments and additions to Turkmenistan’s Law “On Migration” have come into effect, incorporating provisions for electronic visas (e-Visas) into national legislation.

The updated Law “On Migration” was published on the news website “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age” – https://www.turkmenistan.gov.tm/ru/post/94051/zakon-turkmenistana-o-vnesenii-dopolnenij-i-izmenenij-v-zakon-turkmenistana-o-migracii

According to amendment, the electronic visa is a document issued electronically within an information system by authorized state bodies. These e-Visas facilitate foreign citizens and stateless individuals in entering, staying, transiting, and exiting Turkmenistan.

Visas or e-Visas are issued based on the purpose of travel to Turkmenistan and are processed within the information system of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan.

The categories, types, registration, issuance, and extension procedures for electronic visas are established by the President of Turkmenistan.

The issuance of arrival invitations is not required when applying for electronic visas.

Notifications regarding the issuance of invitations or e-Visas are communicated electronically or in writing to Turkmenistan’s diplomatic missions, consular offices abroad, and migration service authorities.

The State Migration Service of Turkmenistan approves the forms for both written and electronic applications, the required list of documents, submission procedures, and the samples for visa stickers and electronic visas.///nCa, 18 April 2025