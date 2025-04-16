Turkmenistan and Japan seal the economic partnership with 15 documents – Japanese investments in the economy of Turkmenistan exceeds US $ 11 billion

On April 15, the final day of his official visit to Japan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held high-level meetings with Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and prominent representatives of Japan’s business, scientific, and academic communities.

During discussions with the Japanese business community and on the sidelines of the visit, 15 cooperation documents were signed, covering a wide spectrum of sectors, including industry, energy, education, and environmental sustainability. These agreements mark a new chapter in the dynamic partnership between the two countries.

At the Imperial Palace, President Berdimuhamedov met with Emperor Naruhito of Japan. Both sides reaffirmed the high level of bilateral relations and expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening ties.

Emperor Naruhito emphasized that Turkmen-Japanese relations have entered a qualitatively new phase, highlighting the significance of President Berdimuhamedov’s visit. He congratulated Turkmenistan on the successful celebration of its National Day at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, describing the country’s participation as a clear indicator of its achievements across various sectors.

President Berdimuhamedov, in turn, expressed confidence that the meeting would mark a new milestone in the history of friendly relations between the two nations. He conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to the Emperor.

The Emperor praised the personal contribution of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the development of Turkmen-Japanese partnership and conveyed his heartfelt wishes in response.

The meeting placed particular emphasis on trade and economic cooperation. With its cutting-edge technologies and industrial strength, Japan is viewed by Turkmenistan as a key partner in the country’s economic modernization. Turkmenistan, rich in natural resources, is committed to their effective and sustainable utilization through the adoption of advanced, including Japanese, technologies.

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted Turkmenistan’s ongoing reforms across major sectors, including power generation, oil and gas, chemicals, construction, transport, and agriculture. He emphasized the importance of innovative approaches and cooperation with global technology leaders like Japan to achieve sustainable development goals.

Promising areas for future cooperation include renewable energy, information technology, environmental protection, and green development.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation was also noted as a vital component of the bilateral relationship. President Berdimuhamedov expressed Turkmenistan’s deep interest in Japanese culture, arts, and traditions. In response, Emperor Naruhito underscored the significance of Japanese language instruction in Turkmenistan’s educational institutions as a meaningful example of mutual respect and interest.

Concluding the meeting, both leaders voiced confidence that the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Japan will continue to thrive and deepen, contributing to peace, development, and prosperity for the peoples of both nations.

On April 15, official talks were held in Tokyo between the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba.

The summit covered a wide range of topics aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across political, economic, energy, transport, humanitarian, and cultural sectors, as well as collaboration on regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Ishiba welcomed President Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Japan and welcomed that on April 14 Turkmenistan held the first National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. He also stated that he would like to closely work together to deepen relations with Turkmenistan as mutually beneficial partner based on friendship and mutual trust.

Prime Minister Ishiba welcomed that the bilateral relations between Japan and Turkmenistan made a progress in various fields including “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue and stated that Japan would like to further strengthen economic relations taking advantage of its technology in order to realize energy transition of Turkmenistan with its rich natural resources through the promotion of projects such as the second GTG(Gas to Gasoline) plant and ammonia and urea plant in Kiyanly.

President Berdimuhamedov, in turn, thanked the Japanese side for the warm hospitality extended to him during his visit. He underscored Turkmenistan’s interest in further expanding its partnership with Japan and outlined three primary areas of bilateral cooperation.

First, in the political and diplomatic sphere, the President advocated for deeper engagement between the foreign ministries of both countries, as well as enhanced coordination within international organizations.

The second is is the expansion of trade and economic contacts. To date, Turkmenistan has implemented a number of major projects with the participation of Japanese companies. In this context, President Berdimuhamedov confirmed the country’s readiness to continue active work, in particular, in terms of implementing new economic projects with Japanese partners. Among them, the construction of a second plant for the production of ammonia and carbamide, as well as a second plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas, was identified.

Third, he emphasized cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Various events—such as Japanese Cinema Days, ikebana presentations, and culinary demonstrations—are regularly organized in Turkmenistan by the Japanese Embassy. In 2024, a monument honoring Japanese writer Yasunari Kawabata was unveiled at the Magtymguly Pyragy Cultural and Park Complex in Ashgabat.

The President also pointed to growing academic exchanges, noting that direct contacts have been established between higher education institutions in both countries and that the study of the Japanese language is given significant attention in Turkmenistan.

He further emphasized the importance of interparliamentary relations as a key dimension of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov invited Prime Minister Ishiba to attend the International Forum in Ashgabat this December, which will commemorate the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality.

In conclusion, the President of Turkmenistan reiterated country’s strong commitment to further deepening its multifaceted partnership with Japan.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Mr. Hayashi Nobumitsu, Chairman of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the financial and economic sectors.

During the meeting, particular attention was given to sustainable development. President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan’s development strategy prioritizes the establishment of science-driven, high-tech, and environmentally sustainable industries. He highlighted the importance of joint projects with Japanese companies, especially in integrating advanced technologies and innovations into key areas of the national economy.

Chairman Hayashi praised Turkmenistan’s economic policies and reaffirmed the strong interest of Japanese business and financial institutions in expanding cooperation. He noted the potential for launching new investment and infrastructure projects that would support long-term, mutually beneficial collaboration.

In conclusion, President Berdimuhamedov expressed his confidence in the continued strengthening of the partnership between Turkmenistan and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Later the same day, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Professor Kyosuke Nagata, President of the University of Tsukuba.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the productive cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in the field of education. It was noted that direct academic partnerships have been established between higher education institutions of the two countries. Notably, agreements have been signed between the University of Tsukuba and several Turkmen institutions, including the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages and the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology.

On 7 April this year, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed via videoconference between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the University of Tsukuba. The agreement focuses on scientific research, particularly in the area of hydrogen energy.

President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening academic and scientific cooperation with Japan. He also expressed gratitude to Professor Nagata for his personal efforts in enhancing the friendship and collaboration between the two countries.

As part of the meeting, a ceremony was held in which President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was awarded the honorary academic title of Doctor of Philosophy by the University of Tsukuba.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with representatives of the Japanese business community.

On the Japanese side, the meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of the Turkmen-Japanese Economic Committee, Mitsubishi Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Toyo Engineering Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Sanko Seika Co. Ltd., Muroosystems Corporation, Tokyo Boeki Eurasia Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tohkemy Corporation, Itochu Corporation.

Addressing the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Japan is an example of the development of advanced technologies, innovations, economic and environmental strategy for Turkmenistan.

As noted, Turkmenistan pays great attention to the modernization of the innovation industry and the accelerated transition to a “green” economy. At the same time, energy diversification and the development of national and international transport connectivity play a major role. There are real opportunities for Japanese business to participate in all these areas, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The national economy is mainly developing due to public and private investments. Investments in the economy exceed 40% of GDP every year. At the same time, the share of foreign investments is up to 15%, the head of Turkmenistan said.

According to Berdimuhamedov, the strategic course towards industrial and innovative growth is ensured by directing more than 65% of the total investment into the manufacturing sector.

Today, 44 investment projects with the participation of Japanese companies exceeding US $ 11 billion have been registered in Turkmenistan. Projects worth about 256 million Euros and almost 190 billion Yen are also being implemented, the head of state said.

He highlighted the significant contribution to the development of the Turkmen economy of such corporations as Itochu Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Toyo Engineering, Mitsui, Sumitomo Corporation.

In recent years, large industrial facilities have been commissioned in Turkmenistan with the participation of Japanese companies. These include a gas chemical complex for the production of ammonia and carbamide in Garabogaz, a polymer plant in Kiyanli, a plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in Ovadandepe and a gas turbine power plant in the Charjev district.

Komatsu earthmoving equipment and Toyota vehicles are being successfully supplied to our country, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The President announced a number of specific proposals for the development of cooperation:

Firstly, to promote Japanese technologies and products to the Turkmen market, especially in such areas as mechanical engineering, electronics and chemical industry;

Secondly, to introduce advanced Japanese technologies in the field of water conservation, water treatment, waste management, “green” and hydrogen energy.

Thirdly, it was proposed to explore the possibility of attracting small and medium-sized Japanese enterprises to do business in Turkmenistan and, accordingly, Turkmen enterprises in Japan.

Taking this opportunity, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited Japanese businessmen to participate as honorary guests in the International Forum to be held in Ashgabat on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Representatives of business structures stressed that Turkmenistan is currently paying great attention to the development and modernization of the industrial sector infrastructure, the transition to a circular economy and waste recycling. Special emphasis was placed on the fact that the country demonstrates a responsible approach to environmental issues. At the same time, they expressed confidence that Japanese companies would come up with new initiatives and proposals for cooperation in this area.

Following the meeting with the Japanese business community and on the sidelines of the visit, the following bilateral documents were signed:

1. Framework Agreement between the Turkmenhimiýa State Concern and a group of companies consisting of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri Inşaat Sanaýi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (Türkiye) and Itochu Corporation (Japan) on cooperation in the design, procurement and construction of the second gas-to-gasoline processing plant in the Akhal Velayat of Turkmenistan on a turnkey basis;

2. Framework Agreement between the State Concern Turkmenhimiýa and the group of companies consisting of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Gap Inşaat Yatirim ve Diş Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (Türkiye) and Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan) on cooperation in the design, procurement and construction of a plant for production of carbamide with a capacity of 1,155,000 tons per year in the village of Kiyanly in the Balkan Velayat of Turkmenistan on a turnkey basis;

3. Framework Agreement between the Turkmenhimiýa State Concern and the Toyo Engineering Corporation Group of Companies (Japan) and Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri Inşaat Sanaýi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Türkiye) on cooperation in the overhaul of the Kiyanly Polymer Plant in Turkmenistan;

4. Supplementary Agreement No. 2 between the State Concern Turkmenhimiýa and the company Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. to the Framework Agreement No. 02/24 dated 05/09/2024 (HZM-740101 dated 06/03/2024);

5. Framework Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and Sumitomo Corporation (Japan) on cooperation on projects for the conversion of open-cycle power plants to a combined cycle;

6. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and Muroosystems Corporation of Japan;

7. Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan);

8. Memorandum of Understanding between the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan and Tokyo Boeki Eurasia Ltd.;

9. Memorandum of Understanding between the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan and Tohkemy Corporation of Japan;

10. Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee of Water Resources of Turkmenistan and the Japanese Corporation Kubota;

11. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the Chuo University Research Initiative to improve the national greenhouse gas inventory and enhance reporting capacity in accordance with the Paris Agreement;

12. Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Japan Export and Investment Insurance Agency.

13. Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Nippon Foundation and the JACAFA Foundation;

14. Memorandum of Understanding between the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, the Nippon Foundation and the JACAFA Foundation;

15. Memorandum of Understanding between the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan, the Nippon Foundation and the JACAFA Foundation.

* * *

During the visit of the head of state to Japan, members of the delegation of Turkmenistan held bilateral meetings with heads of state and private structures, including banking institutions.

A joint press release dedicated to the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Japan and the meeting with the Prime Minister has been published on the official website of the Prime Minister of Japan.

Here is the full text of the press release:

Today, Prime Minister ISHIBA Shigeru and President Serdar BERDIMUHAMEDOV held a meeting on the occasion of the President’s visit to Japan related to the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. The two countries welcomed successful implementation of Turkmenistan’s national day event on the 14th of April.

The two countries shared the recognition on the growing geopolitical importance of the Central Asian region, and stressed the importance of mutual cooperation as partners in maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law. The two countries affirmed the importance of upholding the purposes and principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, contributing to peace, and protecting and strengthening human dignity.

Based on the cooperation that has been achieved so far, the two countries concurred on promoting concrete initiatives to strengthen the interconnection between Central Asia and the global community with the active involvement of Japan for co-creation of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two countries concurred on their cooperation for holding Summit of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue.

Japan congratulates that this year marks the 30th year since Turkmenistan was recognized the status of permanent neutrality, and the two countries confirmed to contribute together to the promotion of peace in the international community including the Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, scheduled in December of this year.

The two countries concurred on the further development of their cooperation, including through the implementation of the bilateral cooperation and initiatives exemplified in the “Fact Sheet for Further Development of Relations between Japan and Turkmenistan to Co-create Mutually Beneficial Cooperation.”

The two countries welcomed the signing of 15 documents between the Japanese side and the Turkmenistan side on the occasion of the visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Japan in April 2025.

The two countries welcomed the revision of a Memorandum of Cooperation on Energy Transitions between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

Based on their shared view on the importance of cooperation in the international arena, the two countries also concurred on advancing bilateral cooperation in these areas.

Fact Sheet for Further Development of Relations between Japan and Turkmenistan to Co-create Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

Three Priority Areas of Cooperation

Cooperation including new industry development and industrial upgrading consistent with climate change measures in Central Asia

The two countries welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation on Energy Transitions between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan on 22 January 2024 as the progress of the outcomes of the Economic and Energy Dialogue of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue held in September 2023. In addition, two countries welcome the signing of the revised Memorandum of Cooperation on the realization of Energy Transitions during the visit to Japan by the President of Turkmenistan.

Recognizing the importance of simultaneously achieving economic growth, energy security and decarbonization, the two countries concurred on the achievement of the common goal of carbon neutrality/net-zero following various pathways. In this regard, the two countries welcomed the progress of the formulation of an energy transition roadmap toward the net-zero goal envisaged in the revised MOC on Energy Transitions.

The two countries committed to public-private cooperation toward energy transition envisaged in the revised MOC on Energy Transitions.

The two countries welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation using GOSAT (Greenhouse gases Observing SATellite) series between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and Chuo University.

The two countries welcomed the signing of the Framework Agreement on cooperation for the engineering, procurement and construction on a “turn-key” basis of the second Gas to Gasoline plant, in Akhal velayat, Turkmenistan in April, 2025.

The two countries welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of joint research on hydrogen energy between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the University of Tsukuba of Japan.

The two countries welcomed the signing of the Framework Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and Japanese company for converting the simple cycle Power Plant in Charjev etrap of Lebap velayat, in which Japanese companies participated in construction, into a Combined Cycle Power Plant that has much lower environmental impact in line with decarbonization policy of Turkmenistan.

The two countries welcomed the signing of the Framework Agreement on cooperation for the engineering, procurement and construction on a “turn-key” basis of the Ammonia Urea Plant in the village of Kiyanly, Balkan velayat of Turkmenistan in April, 2025.

The two countries welcomed the consideration for the implementation of the feasibility study and the signing of the Memorandum on the rehabilitation and construction of irrigation pumping stations in Ashgabat and Ahal Region.

The two countries welcomed the progress in cooperation for the delivery of Japanese construction machinery for the further development of Turkmenistan.

The two countries welcomed the progress of discussion for the introduction of Japanese semiconductor production system to the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, which will open the possibility of joint research between the two countries.

The two countries concurred on cooperation for inter-governmental and inter-company coordination in diverse areas such as GX (Green Transformation) and DX (Digital Transformation).

The two countries welcomed the 15th Joint Meeting of Japan-Turkmenistan Economic Committees held in December of last year. The two countries confirmed that they will continue to utilize the Japan-Turkmenistan Network for Investment Environment Improvement and further promote trade and investment between the two countries.

The two countries concurred on cooperation on global issues in the UN and other forums, under the philosophy of human security, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The two countries welcomed cooperation for the success of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

The two countries welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) with the aim of promoting cooperation in infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan.

Japan expressed its intention to provide necessary support for Turkmenistan’s new accession to WTO.

Enhancing logistics, transportation, and people to people exchanges within and beyond Central Asia

The two countries concurred on the promotion of cooperation between Japan and Turkmenistan toward strengthening connectivity and border control. The two countries concurred on promoting cooperation toward strengthening the global supply chain, including “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” (Middle Corridor). Turkmenistan welcomed Japan’s cooperation, including the training for customs officials of Turkmenistan and support for logistics facilitation in collaboration with the World Customs Organization (WCO) aimed at strengthening connectivity and border control in the region, including “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” (Middle Corridor).

The two countries welcomed holding of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3) in Turkmenistan in 2025.

The two countries concurred on pushing forward the activity for the launch of direct flights between Japan and Turkmenistan. After the launch of the service, the two countries expect that cross-border travel becomes more active and economic exchanges between the two countries are stimulated. The two countries welcomed the delivery of Japanese-made vehicles, which has contributed to improving the quality of passenger service in Turkmenistan. The two countries also expect the progress in cooperation for the construction of a service station of Japanese-made vehicles in Ashgabat.

The two countries commended the introduction of the latest Japanese broadcasting equipment to the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography.

The two countries welcomed the active inter-parliamentary exchanges between Japan and Turkmenistan, including the visit to Japan by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in September 2022 and the mutual visit by the Parliamentary Friendship League of the two countries.

The two countries welcomed the progress in cooperation for the development of the seismic observation system and improvement of observation capacity in Ashgabat. The two countries also commended the implementation of the Seminar on Earthquake Disaster Mitigation for Central Asia and the Caucasus held in Almaty in April 2024.

The two countries welcomed the implementation of the technical cooperation “Project for the Capacity Development of Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis”, that strengthened the capacity to deal with cardiovascular diseases and contributed to the maintenance of the health of Turkmenistan’s nationals. In relation to this cooperation, Japan expects smooth customs clearance procedures for the provision of equipment and smooth implementation of necessary renovation work by the Turkmenistan side for the hospital in Ashgabat to maximize the benefit of the provided equipment to patients.

The two countries welcomed strengthening the communication between agricultural authorities including in the field of the plant genetic resources.

Prospering with Empowered Human Resources through the Partnership between Japan and Central Asia

The two countries welcomed the support of the Japan Foundation and other organizations for the dramatic increase in the number of Japanese language learners in Turkmenistan, where human resource development and exchange in the fields of science and technology, and social sciences are emphasized. The two countries expect that Japanese language learners will play an active role in various fields and work closely with Japanese companies and people concerned, thereby Japan-Turkmenistan relations will further develop. The two countries also welcomed the efforts being made in Japan to promote the Turkmen language.

The two countries concurred on developing human resources to serve as bridges between Japan and Turkmenistan through various study abroad and training programs.

The two countries commended the results of cooperation in improving statistics in Turkmenistan. The two countries also expect that the results will be used to publish more reliable statistical data in the future.

The two countries affirmed that people-to-people exchanges were of vital importance to bilateral relations. The two countries welcomed the implementation of faculty and student exchanges between the Oguz Han Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan and the University of Tsukuba of Japan.

The two countries concurred on working together toward women’s empowerment, taking into account the WPS (Women, Peace and Security) perspective. Japan affirmed the willingness to consider future cooperation on the “One Village, One Product” movement.

The two countries commended cooperation in the “Development of advanced industrial human resource through Japanese Style Engineering Education” in the framework of the JICA training.

The two countries welcomed the signing of the Convention between Japan and Turkmenistan for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance, which will contribute to promoting mutual investments and economic exchanges between the two countries.

The two countries concurred on promoting negotiations for an early conclusion of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) text negotiations.

Other fields

Political Field

The two countries commended the development of their bilateral relations through continued political dialogue, including the exchange of dignitaries.

The two countries reaffirmed the importance of the implementation of political consultations on bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues, including the political consultation conducted in January of this year.

The two countries confirmed the progress in the exchange of dignitaries and cooperation between the two countries including the visit to Japan by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

The two countries expressed their expectations for the exchange of views on regional affairs and for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral frameworks in areas such as disaster risk reduction and decarbonization.

The two countries welcomed holding the workshop on the rule of law in Japan to support counterterrorism measures in Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan in February of this year.

The two countries unequivocally condemned all inhumane acts, violence, atrocities, and all forms of terrorist acts. The two countries also reaffirmed the importance of cooperation between Japan and Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, in the areas of measures against illicit drugs and border control, in light of the situation in Afghanistan. The two countries concurred on continuation of cooperation in the fight against transnational organized crime, terrorism and violent extremism through strengthening border control and law enforcement capacity, intelligence and analysis capabilities, and inter-organizational network collaboration.

The two countries acknowledged the UN General Assembly Resolution designating Central Asia as a “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation,” adopted by the initiative of Turkmenistan on behalf of the region.

The two countries concurred on the importance of promoting cooperation for the future peaceful development of Afghanistan. In this regard, the two countries concurred on holding bilateral consultations on Afghanistan at various levels of Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

The two countries expressed their commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons. In this regard, the two countries confirmed that they will cooperate in the areas of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

The two countries concurred on further strengthening cooperation in various areas under the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan signed between the two foreign ministers in January of last year.

Other areas

The two countries welcomed the progress of cultural exchange between the two countries, including the installation of a bronze statue of Nobel Prize-winning author Kawabata Yasunari in May of last year on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet, Magtymguly Fragi.

The two countries welcomed the growing interest in Japanese martial arts such as Aikido, Judo, Karate and others in Turkmenistan. The two countries also expressed their intention to extend necessary cooperation for the promotion of Japanese martial arts in Turkmenistan.

