Turkmenistan Extends Neutrality Forum Invitation to Croatian President

On 14 April 2025, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Croatia with residence in Romania, A.Annaev, met with the Adviser to the President of the Republic of Croatia, Mr. Neven Pelikaric.

Ambassador Annaev highlighted 2025 as a pivotal year for Turkmenistan, marking the 30th anniversary of its neutrality status. This milestone coincides with the ‘International Year of Peace and Trust,’ a Turkmen initiative recognized globally as a testament to the nation’s commitment to international peace and sustainable development.

The Ambassador formally extended an invitation from Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, to Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, to attend a high-level forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, to be held within the context of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Ambassador Annaev emphasized the importance of high-level visits in strengthening the foundation for robust bilateral relations.

During the meeting, both parties acknowledged the positive trajectory of Turkmenistan-Croatia relations and explored further avenues for cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to expanding ties. ///nCa, 14 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)