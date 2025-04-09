Turkmenistan and Türkiye strengthen cooperation in the field of education

On 8 April 2025, the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan, Jumamyrad Gurbangeldiyev, met with the Head of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) Abdullah Eren, who is on ýisit to Ashagbat.

The sides noted the high level of Turkmen-Turkish relations based on mutual respect, equality, as well as deep historical and cultural commonality of the two peoples. Special attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the field of higher and professional education, as well as the expansion of student and academic exchange.

Gurbangeldiyev spoke about the systematic modernization of Turkmenistan’s educational sector, the active introduction of innovative technologies and the expansion of the network of higher education institutions.

In turn, Abdullah Eren announced a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening the partnership between Turkmenistan and Türkiye. They include the provision of scholarships to Turkmen students at leading universities in Türkiye, especially in the fields of medicine and engineering, the creation of conditions for secondary vocational education, advanced training for civil servants, the organization of summer courses for young people and the development of joint academic exchange programs.

The Minister of Education of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to train Turkmen youth in Türkiye under the Türkiye Burslari program (Turkish Scholarships) and noted the expediency of highlighting priority areas — information technology, healthcare, agriculture, pedagogy and natural sciences.

The meeting also discussed the prospect of implementing joint projects to popularize the humanistic doctrine of “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace” proposed by the National Leader of the Turkmen people among the youth of the Turkic-speaking countries.

At the end of the meeting, Jumamyrad Gurbangeldiyev invited Abdullah Eren to attend an International scientific conference and exhibition to be held in Ashgabat in October 2025 as an honorary guest.

***

On 8 April, a meeting was held at the International University of Humanities and Development in Ashgabat with a delegation led by Abdullah Ehren.

During the visit, the guest was provided with comprehensive information about the university’s history, organizational structure, international partnerships, and the key areas of its academic and research activities.

In his remarks, Abdullah Eren emphasized the importance of fostering mutually beneficial cooperation between higher education institutions in Turkmenistan and Türkiye. He highlighted that one of the primary objectives of his organization is to facilitate student exchange programs and strengthen partnerships in the field of education. Eren expressed a strong interest in establishing direct collaboration between the International University of Humanities and Development and Turkish universities, noting that the necessary measures would be taken through diplomatic channels to support this initiative.

The sides also discussed the potential for implementing joint projects as part of the university’s international cooperation efforts. These include the exchange of faculty and students, as well as the organization of collaborative research initiatives, to be arranged in accordance with established procedures.

***

On the same day, Eren visited the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, during which a meeting was held with the Institute’s Vice-rector for Scientific Work Begench Myatliev and the faculty of the Institute.

During the meeting, priority areas of partnership between Turkmenistan and Türkiye were discussed, in particular, cooperation in the field of science and education.

After the official meeting, a tour of the institute was organized, during which the guests visited the museum of the History of Turkmen Diplomacy, the Turkish language library and the editorial office of the institute’s online newspaper “The Voice of a Young Diplomat”.///nCa, 9 April 2025